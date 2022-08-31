ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Senior Housing#Linus Realestate#Dividend Payments#Dividend Investors#Dividend Yields#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sabra Health Care Reit
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios

The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy