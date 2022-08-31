Read full article on original website
KTAL
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
KTRE
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
McWilliams & Son/Townsquare Media Are Giving Away $1000 in Gas
I think we have moved beyond the stage of feeling the pinch in our pocketbooks. The current economy is acting more like a full-on drill press on our wallets and purses. So, whenever the opportunity comes around to get some relief, you should take advantage of it. Win $1,000 Worth...
KTRE
Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project
LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed. The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.
westcentralsbest.com
Texas Man on Most Wanted List
Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
KTRE
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
Pick Your Own Muscadine Adventure With SFA Gardens In Nacogdoches, Texas
Have you ever had a Muscadine? If not, it may just be the best grape that you have never tasted. They have a thick skin, yet melt in your mouth and you can just spit out the seed. There is a bumper crop this year at the SFA Gardens, and they are offering you a chance to get in on the bounty.
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas
If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
scttx.com
SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
KTRE
Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy went deep not once, but twice for two touchdown catches.
KTRE
Rusk’s Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Crockett, Rusk’s Elijah Ward makes the 20-yard catch and breaks free, running all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
KTRE
Groveton pulls out a victory over Trinity
Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Hallsville, Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander...
Comments / 7