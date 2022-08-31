ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Comments / 7

Related
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Angelina County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lufkin, TX
Angelina County, TX
Government
KTRE

Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed. The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.
LOVELADY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man on Most Wanted List

Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge
K-Fox 95.5

Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas

If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTRE

Groveton pulls out a victory over Trinity

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Hallsville, Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander...
GROVETON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy