Motley Fool
1 Machine Learning Stock Down 56% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Splunk's cloud business is growing at double the pace of its non-cloud business, measured by both revenue and customer acquisitions. The company softened its guidance for the rest of fiscal 2023, which hurt its stock price. Splunk sees an opportunity in the machine learning industry, which is growing at 44%...
TechCrunch
Falkon closes $16M round to automate sales workflows and analyses
Akmal started Falkon in 2020 alongside Josh Zana and Aakash Kambuj as an “augmented analytics” company with the goal of improving business operations through analysis and automation. They’d all three worked together on the OneDrive team at Microsoft and went on to spend time at Dropbox, Amazon, Amperity, Code.org and Zulily. Akmal was the VP of product and engineering at Code.org and the head of product at Amperity, while Kambuj previously headed engineering at Dropbox’s search team. Zana, meanwhile, was a senior software developer at Amazon working on the Fire TV line of devices.
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market's demand for Wolfspeed's power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future.
Motley Fool
Looking for the Market's Best Buy? This Stock Could Be It
Best Buy reduced guidance, and the stock appears to have bottomed out. Best Buy is differentiating itself from online retailers through its Totaltech program and customer support. Shares of Best Buy are attractively valued at about eight times earnings and sport a dividend yield of 4.7%.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing.
Engadget
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
TechCrunch
Learnsoft bags first external financing to expand its corporate upskilling platform
In the corporate sector, upskilling (teaching employees additional skills) and reskilling (training employees on an entirely different set of skills in preparation for a new role) are being prioritized across whole organizations, with much of the interest driven by various pandemic-fueled resignations and a desperate need to retain top talent. One recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of U.S. employers (52%) now provide upskilling training, while 73% offer initial skills training to help workers do their current jobs. Indeed, companies such as JPMorgan, Accenture and Verizon have launched high-profile, million- and billion-dollar programs designed to help their workers upskill.
Motley Fool
10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in September
Eric Cuka has positions in AbbVie, Broadcom Ltd, Home Depot, Lam Research, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding, Applied Materials, Home Depot, Lam Research, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd, Comcast, Tractor Supply, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?
Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Plug Power Soared 31% in August
Investors believe the Inflation Reduction Act will benefit Plug Power. The company signed a new hydrogen supply deal with Amazon. Numerous analysts raised their price targets on Plug Power's stock.
Motley Fool
3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he'll earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
pymnts.com
NortonLifeLock to Complete Acquisition of Avast After Regulator’s OK
Following approval by the United Kingdom’s competition regulator, NortonLifeLock announced in a Friday (Sept. 2) press release that its acquisition of fellow cybersecurity software provider Avast is now expected to close Sept. 12. In an earlier press release issued Aug. 4, after the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...
Motley Fool
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income...
Motley Fool
Okta Says It Could Miss Its Long-Term Growth Target. Is This a Red Flag?
Okta easily beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings report. Management said it's faced challenges integrating Auth0. The company plans to update its long-term guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.
Fast Company
Instacart acquires AI pricing platform Eversight
Instacart announced Thursday its acquisition of Eversight, an AI company that helps consumer packaged goods brands and retailers determine pricing and promotions. Eversight’s AI allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to continuously test pricing and promotions at scale, streamlining what has traditionally been a time-consuming process. The tech gives CPG brands real-time insights into the promotions that could resonate with customers. For retailers, Eversight helps companies use their physical and digital storefronts to run ongoing individualized micro-price-point experiments at scale.
Motley Fool
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
CNBC
Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring
Snap shares rose as much as 15% after it confirmed reports it will cut 20% of its more than 6,000-person workforce and said it will scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and its lineup of Snap Originals premium shows. CEO Evan Spiegel announced the moves in a memo...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF or First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF?
The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is in positive territory year to date, and has posted average annual returns of 15.9% over the past 10 years. The First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF is down so far in 2022, but has posted average annual returns of 22.6% over the past 10 years.
