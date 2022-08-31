ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KUOW

Fishing boat that sank in orca habitat ran into trouble 24 hours earlier

The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
ANACORTES, WA
anacortestoday.com

Bill Mitchell boat mural: 2005

This is a photo of a section of one of the late Bill Mitchell’s murals: the City of Anacortes, a large public mural posted in 2005. The City of Anacortes was a passenger and freight vessel operated by Kasch Navigation. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit County...
ANACORTES, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"

A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
EDMONDS, WA
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
myeverettnews.com

From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville

Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
EVERETT, WA
ifiberone.com

Pilot draws middle finger over WA with peculiar flight pattern

BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington. According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Lake Whatcom#Water Pollution#Watershed#Bellingham City Council
MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11

The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wa.gov

Hearing Scheduled for Clallam County Land Exchange Proposal

Lost Mountain Land Exchange would increase access to DNR-managed lands southwest of Sequim. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public presentation and hearing September 21 in Port Angeles to discuss a proposed land exchange that would increase access to DNR-managed lands in Clallam County. DNR...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat

LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Monday presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

