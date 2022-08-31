Read full article on original website
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
KUOW
Fishing boat that sank in orca habitat ran into trouble 24 hours earlier
The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
anacortestoday.com
Bill Mitchell boat mural: 2005
This is a photo of a section of one of the late Bill Mitchell’s murals: the City of Anacortes, a large public mural posted in 2005. The City of Anacortes was a passenger and freight vessel operated by Kasch Navigation. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit County...
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
ifiberone.com
Pilot draws middle finger over WA with peculiar flight pattern
BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington. According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it...
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
whatcomtalk.com
Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11
The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
KGMI
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
wa.gov
Hearing Scheduled for Clallam County Land Exchange Proposal
Lost Mountain Land Exchange would increase access to DNR-managed lands southwest of Sequim. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public presentation and hearing September 21 in Port Angeles to discuss a proposed land exchange that would increase access to DNR-managed lands in Clallam County. DNR...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat
LYNNWOOD, August 30, 2022—Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council and succeeded Snohomish...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Monday presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Marysville schools face significant budget cuts as year starts
In Marysville, students will start classes this week, but those classes will be larger as they start the school year with fewer teachers. The changes are the result of nearly $13.5 million in cuts the school district approved in its final budget last night after local voters twice failed to renew a four-year education program and operations levy.
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
