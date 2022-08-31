ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

WTVM

Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is getting ready to help people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley as they prepare for their 3rd annual Shred Day Event. Feeding the Valley serves over 18 counties between Georgia and Alabama. The organization distributes over 600 thousand pounds of food on a monthly basis.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Salvation Army announces latest campaign for new facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army in Columbus announced its Amazing Good campaign, enhancing the services that the organization provides in Columbus. This campaign will provide funds to construct a new story facility at the organization’s 2nd Avenue campus. The new facility will host an expanded food pantry,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave. The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who helped shape the community died Thursday night. 80-year old Robert Lamar Anderson was the first African American executive at Columbus Bank and Trust or CB&T - which is now Synovus. He also worked at Citizens Trust Bank on Macon Road for a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This school year, Auburn City Schools (ACS) launched its new Paws on Patrol program, using detection dogs to mitigate school shooting risk so students feel safer on campus. The partnership is between the school system and the Global K9 Protection Group based in Lee County. The...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus businessman Tripp Wade passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is mourning the death and remembering the legacy of Tripp Wade, a man who leaves behind not just countless family and friends, but an enormous impact on the Fountain City. He unexpectedly died Wednesday night at age 62. Tripp Wade: a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: 96-Year Old Veteran Still Serving Others in Georgia

EDISON, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s a hero who served our country selflessly, now living and still serving others an hour south of Columbus. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us. I was drafted in the military Oct. 10, 1950,” Army veteran Lewis Harrison said.
EDISON, GA
WRBL News 3

Tri-City Latino Festival to bring food and fun to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ninth annual Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street. It will be preceded by a parade that will go along Broadway and end at the Columbus Civic Center. Admission will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

"His truth, our mission': St. Michael Catholic School opens in Auburn

When Monsignor Michael Farmer came to St. Michael Catholic Church in 2019, he didn’t expect to be starting a Catholic school in Auburn. “With Auburn City Schools being so good, and Opelika and Lee County, the expectation was that there was really no interest in doing a Catholic school,” Farmer said, “but when I got up here, I continued to hear talk about it.”
AUBURN, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Chewacla Falls, Auburn’s Beautiful Waterfall

Located just outside of Auburn, Alabama lies a state park featuring a stunning cascade known as Chewacla Falls. Also nearby is a 26-acre lake and even a camping area complete with cabins. If you are feeling even more adventurous, there are even plenty of hiking and biking trails that visitors are welcomed to explore.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $567,500

Beautiful, like-new home in desirable National Village! This home is just 4 years old, with unbelievable upgrades, and a coveted lot, sitting on over 1/4 acre with woods directly behind and to the side! Enjoy the peaceful oasis the backyard offers with a screened-in porch, or open-area stone patio with a firepit, pergola, and swing. Also outside, in the front, sits a quaint courtyard connecting the house to the 3-car garage. Inside, the breathtaking upgrades include wood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and upscale lighting and hardware throughout! The master bedroom is its own oasis, with plantation shutters, letting in plentiful natural light, and a large en suite bath with a double vanity, upgraded tile-to-ceiling shower, and large walk-in-closet! Aside from the amazing home, the neighborhood offers amazing amenities to its property owners! Don't miss out on this gorgeous place to live!
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

North Columbus: House fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave

UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries. According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Air Jordan 5 Replicas To Be on View at Auburn University

AUBURN — A new exhibition titled “Andy Yoder: Overboard” featuring more than 250 sculptural sneakers — constructed from recycled packing from well-known brands such as Lego, Barbie, Apple and even Auburn University — will be on view at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, April 1, 2023.
AUBURN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Enterprise vs Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a tough home loss against Auburn, Enterprise now goes on the road for another test in 7A region 2, against Central Phenix City. Enterprise has not been able to beat the Red Devils since 2015, tonight could change the narrative for the Wildcats. Phenix City is able to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

