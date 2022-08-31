Read full article on original website
WTVM
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is getting ready to help people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley as they prepare for their 3rd annual Shred Day Event. Feeding the Valley serves over 18 counties between Georgia and Alabama. The organization distributes over 600 thousand pounds of food on a monthly basis.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Celebrating Black Business Month: Tony Taylor discusses struggles as a Black business owner
August is National Black Business Month. Tony Taylor, owner of Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. in Phenix City spoke about his business and the struggles he has faced as a Black business owner. He said with new businesses, it can be hard to get funding from the banks, but that sticking to your vision and having a solid plan written down will help.
WTVM
Columbus Salvation Army announces latest campaign for new facility
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army in Columbus announced its Amazing Good campaign, enhancing the services that the organization provides in Columbus. This campaign will provide funds to construct a new story facility at the organization’s 2nd Avenue campus. The new facility will host an expanded food pantry,...
WTVM
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave. The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.
WTVM
Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who helped shape the community died Thursday night. 80-year old Robert Lamar Anderson was the first African American executive at Columbus Bank and Trust or CB&T - which is now Synovus. He also worked at Citizens Trust Bank on Macon Road for a...
WTVM
Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This school year, Auburn City Schools (ACS) launched its new Paws on Patrol program, using detection dogs to mitigate school shooting risk so students feel safer on campus. The partnership is between the school system and the Global K9 Protection Group based in Lee County. The...
WTVM
Columbus businessman Tripp Wade passes away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is mourning the death and remembering the legacy of Tripp Wade, a man who leaves behind not just countless family and friends, but an enormous impact on the Fountain City. He unexpectedly died Wednesday night at age 62. Tripp Wade: a man who...
WSFA
Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
WTVM
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
WATCH News 3 Midday: Danielle is now a hurricane and an update on Macon Road construction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On WRBL News 3 Midday, if you’ve driven down Macon Road in Columbus recently, you’ve noticed some road blocks along the road. The department of transportation is currently working to re-pave nearly five miles. We’ll have an update on the project. Beginning September 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) […]
WATCH New 3 Midday: New details on Torch Hill Road homicide and school merger update
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road. Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road […]
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: 96-Year Old Veteran Still Serving Others in Georgia
EDISON, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s a hero who served our country selflessly, now living and still serving others an hour south of Columbus. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us. I was drafted in the military Oct. 10, 1950,” Army veteran Lewis Harrison said.
Tri-City Latino Festival to bring food and fun to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ninth annual Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street. It will be preceded by a parade that will go along Broadway and end at the Columbus Civic Center. Admission will be […]
Opelika-Auburn News
"His truth, our mission': St. Michael Catholic School opens in Auburn
When Monsignor Michael Farmer came to St. Michael Catholic Church in 2019, he didn’t expect to be starting a Catholic school in Auburn. “With Auburn City Schools being so good, and Opelika and Lee County, the expectation was that there was really no interest in doing a Catholic school,” Farmer said, “but when I got up here, I continued to hear talk about it.”
violetskyadventures.com
Chewacla Falls, Auburn’s Beautiful Waterfall
Located just outside of Auburn, Alabama lies a state park featuring a stunning cascade known as Chewacla Falls. Also nearby is a 26-acre lake and even a camping area complete with cabins. If you are feeling even more adventurous, there are even plenty of hiking and biking trails that visitors are welcomed to explore.
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $567,500
Beautiful, like-new home in desirable National Village! This home is just 4 years old, with unbelievable upgrades, and a coveted lot, sitting on over 1/4 acre with woods directly behind and to the side! Enjoy the peaceful oasis the backyard offers with a screened-in porch, or open-area stone patio with a firepit, pergola, and swing. Also outside, in the front, sits a quaint courtyard connecting the house to the 3-car garage. Inside, the breathtaking upgrades include wood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and upscale lighting and hardware throughout! The master bedroom is its own oasis, with plantation shutters, letting in plentiful natural light, and a large en suite bath with a double vanity, upgraded tile-to-ceiling shower, and large walk-in-closet! Aside from the amazing home, the neighborhood offers amazing amenities to its property owners! Don't miss out on this gorgeous place to live!
North Columbus: House fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave
UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries. According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at […]
opelikaobserver.com
Air Jordan 5 Replicas To Be on View at Auburn University
AUBURN — A new exhibition titled “Andy Yoder: Overboard” featuring more than 250 sculptural sneakers — constructed from recycled packing from well-known brands such as Lego, Barbie, Apple and even Auburn University — will be on view at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, April 1, 2023.
The Extra Point: Enterprise vs Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a tough home loss against Auburn, Enterprise now goes on the road for another test in 7A region 2, against Central Phenix City. Enterprise has not been able to beat the Red Devils since 2015, tonight could change the narrative for the Wildcats. Phenix City is able to […]
