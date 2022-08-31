ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief. The Wolfpack (1-0) celebrated the miss, with Shyheim Battle emphatically waving that the kick was no good while coach Dave Doeren pumped his right fist.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Addison, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Associated Press

Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell, jump into East title hunt

CLEVELAND (AP) — With one bold, unexpected move, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised their profile in the Eastern Conference considerably. They’re back in the title hunt. The Cavs made official Saturday their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah, and can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy