Rice County, MN

kymnradio.net

Council to further discuss cannabinoids tonight; Work on the Depot is ‘essentially done;’ Hispanic Heritage Festival set for September 17th

The Northfield City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers in City Hall. Among the items on tonight’s agenda, the Council will consider a recommendation for the preferred developer of the 5th & Water Street project, they will discuss flood control policy as it relates to the neighborhood flooding issues, and there will be further discussion regarding a city policy on the licensing and sale of consumable cannabinoid products.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Joe Riley on new business Joe Mama’ BBQ & Seasons

Joe Riley of Northfield talks about his new endeavor of barbecue sauce and seasoning blends and describes the various products he and his wife Kathy make. The products will be available on Bridge Square during the Defeat of Jesse James Days and are available on their website Joe Mama’ BBQ.
NORTHFIELD, MN

