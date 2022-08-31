Read full article on original website
Related
kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
kymnradio.net
Council to further discuss cannabinoids tonight; Work on the Depot is ‘essentially done;’ Hispanic Heritage Festival set for September 17th
The Northfield City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers in City Hall. Among the items on tonight’s agenda, the Council will consider a recommendation for the preferred developer of the 5th & Water Street project, they will discuss flood control policy as it relates to the neighborhood flooding issues, and there will be further discussion regarding a city policy on the licensing and sale of consumable cannabinoid products.
kymnradio.net
Joe Riley on new business Joe Mama’ BBQ & Seasons
Joe Riley of Northfield talks about his new endeavor of barbecue sauce and seasoning blends and describes the various products he and his wife Kathy make. The products will be available on Bridge Square during the Defeat of Jesse James Days and are available on their website Joe Mama’ BBQ.
Comments / 0