Bronson, KS

fortscott.biz

NEXT WEEKEND IS THE TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE IN FORT SCOTT!

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces the Fall Town-wide Garage Sale is next weekend, September 9th, and 10th. The Chamber wants to encourage the community to get garage sales listed on the map and get out to hunt for bargains on clothing, home décor, tools, and more. The deadline for registration is 8am, Wednesday, September 7th.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Carpool History Tour of Bourbon County Continues Sept. 10

Bourbon County Carpool Tour is Saturday, September 10:. Miracle Mile of Barnesville, Fort Lincoln, Freedom Colony and Guthrie’s Mound. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce, Old Fort Genealogical Society, and Historical Preservation Association of Bourbon County announce another carpool tour that will be on Saturday, September 10th at 8:30am. The format of the tour will be by carpool where attendees provide their own transportation, depart together from the Old Fort Genealogical Library, and stop at designated locations of the tour to learn historical facts of Bourbon County by local historians.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

First County Wide Strategic Planning on August 23 by Gregg Motley

Tuesday evening, August 23rd, marked the first countywide strategic planning meeting by community leaders and private citizens in Bourbon County. I noted representatives from every government jurisdiction in the county along with major businesses, community organizations, and private citizens. It was a marvelous event. I was pleased that his message dovetailed with the origins of Bourbon County REDI: Community trust and collaboration is everything. Here is how we got here:
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Varia Store Front Moves Location

Varia, means variety in the French language, and the Varia Shop carries a variety of used clothing at less than retail pricing. The store was opened by Robin Kendrick on June 8, 2021 and has expanded to the point of needing more space. As of September 6, the store will...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Eddy and 17th Intersection Closed Sept. 6-13

The City of Fort Scott in conjunction with J. Richardson Company will be closing the intersection of 17th and Eddy beginning Tuesday, September 6th through Tuesday, September 13th. This includes vehicle traffic as well as pedestrian traffic. The reason for this closure is the drainage project at 17th and Eddy....
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Commission Minutes of August 23

The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with the three Commissioners. and the County Clerk present. Clint Walker, Don Hutchison, Rob Harrington, Susan Bancroft, Shane Walker, and Matt. Quick were present for some or all of the meeting. Jim announced Clifton had a flat while driving in. He will...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Blues Festival Coming to Fort Scott Sept. 24

New comers to the Fort Scott area from Kansas City are planning a blues festival on their property at 2006 Maple Road on September 24 from 2 to 10 p.m. and they are doing it to benefit a local helping organization. “My wife, Cecilia and I have met and become...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 6

1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Sandra (Sandy) K. Hrenak

Born August 10,1954 in St. Louis, Mo., the only child of Richard and Kathen Ohnemus. Sandy grew up in North St. Louis County and pursued music though this portion of her life. She was an accomplished accordionist who competed in several national events. This is how she met her future husband, John.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

FS City Commission Agenda for Sept. 6

Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of August 16th, 2022, special meetings of August 23rd, 2022 and August 26th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1319-A totaling $1,451,219.60. Consideration to Pay – HDR Engineering, Inc. – $1,064.90 – Engineering –...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

FS Commission Special Meeting Minutes of August 26

A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held August 26th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Josh Jones, Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE:...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Four States Home Page

Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display

GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
GALENA, KS
fortscott.biz

Traffic Signal Upgrade on Hwy. 69 Beginning Sept. 6

The City of Fort Scott in conjunction with Kansas Department of Transportation will be upgrading traffic signals along Highway 69 beginning September 6th, 2022. This project will be done in four phases: 3rd Street, 6th Street, 12th Street, and 25th Street. There may be times when traffic lanes are shut down as well as the intersections at these locations.
FORT SCOTT, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:38 – Officers received a report of harassment by phone at 119 N. Pennsylvania St. One female was issued a summons. 09:20 – Officers were dispatched to 1658 Leighton Court for an ex-parte violation. Probable cause paperwork has been submitted on one male. Monday, Aug. 15. 17:33 –...
WEBB CITY, MO

