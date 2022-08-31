ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Hundreds of animals abandoned amid cost of living crisis in Bristol

The RSPCA fear more animals will be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis. More than 170 pets have been abandoned in Bristol between January and July, a 14% increase from last year. The animal welfare charity worries the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will see...
ANIMALS
BBC

Review into Nottingham NHS maternity failings launches

A review into failings at a city's NHS maternity units has launched, with a call for affected families to come forward. The review, led by midwife Donna Ockenden, will examine how dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) trust. Ms Ockenden previously led an...
WORLD
BBC

Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city

Wrexham officially becomes a city on Thursday after being awarded the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The honour was granted earlier this year, and the official "Letter Patent" confirms city status from 1 September 2022. In all, eight towns were given the new title - at...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
SCIENCE
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Berkshire charity launches appeal to fund 'warm bank'

A charity has launched an appeal to fund a "warm bank" to help people struggling with soaring energy bills. New Beginnings Reading said it would keep its heating on around the clock this winter for anyone in need of a warm safe haven. Based at the former Queens Arms pub...
HOMELESS
BBC

Care agency 42 Alexandra Road rated inadequate

A care agency branded "atrocious" by one care user's relative has been rated inadequate by inspectors. Based in Farnborough, Hampshire, 42 Alexandra Road, provides care calls or 24-hour live-in care for people across Hampshire and Hounslow. Clients reported shortened or missed calls and the agency has been placed in special...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

New reciprocal health arrangement between Guernsey and UK signed

A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access healthcare services free of charge when in the UK has been signed. The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access medially necessary healthcare when visiting the Bailiwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache met with the UK's Minister of State...
HEALTH
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues

Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

