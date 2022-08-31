Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hundreds of animals abandoned amid cost of living crisis in Bristol
The RSPCA fear more animals will be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis. More than 170 pets have been abandoned in Bristol between January and July, a 14% increase from last year. The animal welfare charity worries the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will see...
BBC
Review into Nottingham NHS maternity failings launches
A review into failings at a city's NHS maternity units has launched, with a call for affected families to come forward. The review, led by midwife Donna Ockenden, will examine how dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) trust. Ms Ockenden previously led an...
BBC
Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city
Wrexham officially becomes a city on Thursday after being awarded the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The honour was granted earlier this year, and the official "Letter Patent" confirms city status from 1 September 2022. In all, eight towns were given the new title - at...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Wildlife photographer of the year: Is this ape really cuddling a pet mongoose?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the ape took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother. But that would be unusual - bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt. The intriguing behaviour was photographed by...
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
South Africa's Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report says victims suffocated
A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding, families of the victims say. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the Enyobeni Tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report's credibility...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
BBC
Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising
A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
BBC
Berkshire charity launches appeal to fund 'warm bank'
A charity has launched an appeal to fund a "warm bank" to help people struggling with soaring energy bills. New Beginnings Reading said it would keep its heating on around the clock this winter for anyone in need of a warm safe haven. Based at the former Queens Arms pub...
BBC
Care agency 42 Alexandra Road rated inadequate
A care agency branded "atrocious" by one care user's relative has been rated inadequate by inspectors. Based in Farnborough, Hampshire, 42 Alexandra Road, provides care calls or 24-hour live-in care for people across Hampshire and Hounslow. Clients reported shortened or missed calls and the agency has been placed in special...
BBC
New reciprocal health arrangement between Guernsey and UK signed
A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access healthcare services free of charge when in the UK has been signed. The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access medially necessary healthcare when visiting the Bailiwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache met with the UK's Minister of State...
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues
Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
BBC
Man who stole £1.7m of antiques from Bedford woman to pay back £208k
A man who stole £1.7m-worth of antiques from the home of an elderly widow alongside his father has been ordered to pay back more than £200,000. Gary Pickersgill, 43, sold items including Chinese jade and ivory, taken from the 96-year-old woman's home near Bedford. Last year, Pickersgill was...
Comments / 0