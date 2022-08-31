2 girls start fighting in front of you at the crowded York Fair: What would you do?

It was a festive dinnertime at the York State Fair 2022 in one of those crowded outdoor lanes lined with food vendors.

Festive, that is, until at least two girls, amid a gathering of about 15 young people, started fighting. The main altercation erupted 5 feet from me, leaving me wondering what to do.

I instinctively looked to see if there were weapons other than their ninth-grade fists and felt sure there weren’t. I wondered fleetingly whether this was a TikTok event, staged for whatever reason. But I could tell that this was real, so I decided to engage.

I’m far from brave, but I kind of got in between them and managed to move one away. Fortunately, someone somehow occupied the other girl, so we successfully broke them up.

I walked in the opposite direction with the girl whom I had separated, trying to settle her down. Was she hurt? Is it all worth fighting over?

She seemed to calm down, so I asked again if she was OK and walked away.

The matter was handled, or so I thought.

Do you get involved?

I write about this here because I’m guessing that sooner or later all of us will be faced with such moments: do-you-get-involved-or-not situations.

I put this forth here with the hope that it helps you to decide whether to do so if faced with such a challenge. To be sure, there might be many good reasons you can’t respond.

At any rate, some form of mental preparation might reduce those situations in which everyone looks on but few respond. That essentially happened in the York Fair incident I just recounted.

This is the fourth time in about three years that I had to decide whether to get involved.

I’ve written before about one moment in which my wife and I were driving near the Mount Zion Road and Eastern Parkway intersection when we saw a man strike a woman near the doorway of their dwelling. We saw two infant seats strewn in the lawn with other belongings.

The short version: We pulled into the building’s parking lot and stayed in the car, at what we considered a safe distance. The woman disappeared, and the guy shut the door, reappeared and made a threatening gesture at us.

We paused, trying to figure what to do and then drove to the nearby Springettsbury Township police station and flagged down an officer, who seemed familiar with the apartment’s address. He said he would look into it and drove away in that direction.

In another situation, my wife, son and I drove past a woman struggling with a large suitcase on rollers along Lombard Street in the Cape Horn area this summer. We pulled off into a parking lot, debated whether to get involved and headed back to see if she needed a ride.

She was headed via foot for refuge in her friend’s house in Red Lion; her boyfriend had thrown her out of their residence.

She was distraught, sobbing and mentioned something about abuse. As we talked with her on the drive to Red Lion, she said she had been walking for more than an hour, and no one had picked her up. But she had to get away and was ready to walk the 3 miles to Red Lion.

Fortunately, her friend was home.

These decisions are easier to make if you have someone with you. I had to make another decision this summer when alone, which caused me to pause before getting involved.

I had turned from West Philadelphia Street to Roosevelt Avenue and saw a youngster, about 4 years old, running on the sidewalk across Roosevelt from me. I looked for an adult, and he was alone.

I pulled over and crossed Roosevelt with my hand out toward oncoming traffic. Those motorists must have seen the problem and immediately stopped.

The boy fortunately ran right up to me, and I got down at eye level and asked him about his mother. He looked back and just then a distraught woman with two other young kids turned the corner on the sidewalk from Philadelphia Street, or the Industrial Plaza, and hastened toward us.

She explained that the boy had been misbehaving, and she told him he would be punished when they got home. He darted away, and she could not keep up with the other two kids in tow.

I told him that his mother loved him very much, and that’s why she wanted him to listen, to keep him safe. Together, they walked home north on Roosevelt.

How to intervene

I write about these things with some hesitation lest it look like I’m seeking approbation, but this is really about the victims and those needing help, not about the intervener. And when you Google whether to get involved or not, the experts remind you of that. And police encounter these types of situations each day.

An NPR story, “Bystander Intervention,” talks about getting involved in times of harassment in these terms:

Distract: Try to redirect the situation by making the person being harassed less of a target — asking directions, for example.

Delegate: Ask for help from someone around you or an authority figure.

Document: Record the incident on your phone or take pictures.

Debrief: Talk with the person who is involved after it’s over.

Direct: If you feel safe doing so, talk to the harasser. Ask him to stop.

Aware of our surroundings

That Tuesday evening at the York Fair, my intervention lasted only a minute or two.

The girl and the rest of her entourage raced past me to resume the fight about 40 yards to the east near one of the fair’s main aisles.

I’ll spare you the details, other than to say that the pack then raced past me the other way toward the rides area, and a man tried to restrain a girl, who broke free and chased the pack.

The absence of police became a theme for the crowd. After five to seven minutes, two police on bicycles headed toward the man who had been restraining the girl. And two others headed on foot toward where the girls were running.

I guess you could say that we delayed fighting long enough in that crowded part of the fair for police to then engage.

I believe the fair is a safe place, and police had a visible presence. I had observed earlier that the police in that area were helping an ill woman. Medical help arrived, and perhaps they were helping her at the dispensary.

Someone who was familiar with girls of that age told me that they might have chosen that public area to fight because they knew someone would intercede, akin to participants in a duel who intentionally miss but maintain their honor by at least facing off.

If so, they picked the right spot and their selfish theatrics provided this opportunity to ask: What would you have done if a fight erupted near you?

The point is that in a world in which people are crying out for help, there might be opportunities if we’re aware of what’s going on around us.

I had hoped judgment calls like this happen in fours, and I won’t again be faced with decision points like these.

But then there was a fifth.

Friends help in interventions

As I am writing this column in an Ocean City, New Jersey, coffee shop, a mom across the way with four kids, likely under 6, had to fetch something in her car. She took one youngster to the car, leaving the other three, who were playing inside. They would be out of her eyesight just for a minute.

But one of the kids, maybe 3 years old, pushed open the shop’s front door, which led to the street. I put my laptop down, jumped up and got at eye level with the boy. I gently asked him to go back to the other children, his mother would be right back.

A strange guy talking to a young kid. There are risks in doing these things, and having friends and family with you – my daughter was with me this time - can mitigate such concerns. Fortunately, he quietly joined the other kids.

Here is hoping that in some way this piece by a guy who struggles to be self-aware can make you more aware of opportunities to be helpful.

