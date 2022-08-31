Read full article on original website
Wing and a prayer! Man narrowly misses being killed by falling passenger plane's 7lb steel wing bolt that crashed to earth right next to him outside Maine Capitol building
A man has revealed how he narrowly missed being killed by a 7lb steel bolt from a passenger airplane that fell from the sky and crashed a few feet in front of him on the street. Maine Capitol Police Screener Craig Donohue was only a few feet from disaster when...
Tragedy as three people feared dead in horror plane crash after aircraft went down in dense bushland
Three Australians are feared to have died in a horror plane crash after the missing aircraft went down in Queensland bushland. Emergency services were called to the scene just outside of Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich after the plane plummeted on Monday afternoon. The aircraft was reported missing after...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
BBC
Plane lands after pilot threatens to hit Walmart
A pilot who circled above a Mississippi city for hours and threatened to crash into a branch of Walmart has landed the plane safely after talks with police. State Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that no one had been injured, offering his thanks to law enforcement in Tupelo. A livestream by...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane flips at Florida airport in severe weather
One person is dead and another injured after a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure at the Orlando Executive Airport in Florida in severe weather Thursday, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board the aircraft, a Diamond DA42 Twin Star, when it flipped...
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
The crew of a passenger plane didn't notice it was descending for almost one minute after its landing was aborted, government report says
Crew onboard the Tui flight likely allowed the plane to descend because they were overloaded with work after the aborted landing, per the AAIB report.
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
'Crazed' Alaska woman nearly crashes her boat into floatplane carrying seven terrified passengers after repeatedly circling it as it tried to take off
Footage shows the moment when a large boat in Alaska gets dangerously close to a floatplane in a bid to prevent it from taking off. The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said it was investigating Tuesday's incident in Halibut Cove, with local authorities, after video of the vessel intentionally circling around the plane went viral on social media.
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash
A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
Toddler Struck By Fist-sized Hail Dies; Multiple Injured As Massive Storm Hits Spanish Village
A violent hailstorm caused unprecedented chaos and damage in the Catalonia region of Spain. A 20-month-old girl died after being struck by a fist-sized hailstone on the head and about 50 others were seriously injured, officials said Wednesday. The toddler was struck in the head in La Bisbal d'Emporda and...
