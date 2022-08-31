ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Plane lands after pilot threatens to hit Walmart

A pilot who circled above a Mississippi city for hours and threatened to crash into a branch of Walmart has landed the plane safely after talks with police. State Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that no one had been injured, offering his thanks to law enforcement in Tupelo. A livestream by...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bst
AOL Corp

1 dead, 1 injured after plane flips at Florida airport in severe weather

One person is dead and another injured after a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure at the Orlando Executive Airport in Florida in severe weather Thursday, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board the aircraft, a Diamond DA42 Twin Star, when it flipped...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely

A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

'Crazed' Alaska woman nearly crashes her boat into floatplane carrying seven terrified passengers after repeatedly circling it as it tried to take off

Footage shows the moment when a large boat in Alaska gets dangerously close to a floatplane in a bid to prevent it from taking off. The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said it was investigating Tuesday's incident in Halibut Cove, with local authorities, after video of the vessel intentionally circling around the plane went viral on social media.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy