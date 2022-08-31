ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Beach, MD

Chesapeake Beach man dies after motorcycle crash

By By MARTY MADDEN
Calvert Recorder
 3 days ago
A 53-year-old Chesapeake Beach man died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 4 near Talbot Road in Anne Arundel County, police reported.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Lance Carney Andriani was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide in the Lothian area southbound on Route 4 when a 2019 Honda Accord, which was eastbound on Talbot Road and being driven by a 23-year-old man from Mount Rainier in Prince George’s County, made a right turn onto southbound Route 4 and into the path of the motorcycle.

