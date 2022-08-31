ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

By Neil Rozenbaum
 3 days ago

In this video, I will be talking about the three growth stocks I'm looking to add to my portfolio in September. All three picks are down over 20% this past month, with SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) being down the most, 28%. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 30, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block, Inc., MercadoLibre, and SoFi Technologies.

#Growth Stocks#Sofi Technologies Inc#Block Inc#Mercadolibre
