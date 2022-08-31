Read full article on original website
Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios
The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
Hormel Foods stock drops after profit miss and outlook lowered, while sales guidance was raised
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. dropped 4.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the branded food company raised its full-year sales outlook but cut its profit view, citing expectations that high cost inflation will persist. The company also reported fiscal third-quarter net income to the quarter to July 31 that rose to $218.l9 million, or 40 cents a share, from $176.9 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for earnings per share of 41 cents. Sales grew 6.0% to a record $3.03 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $3.00 billion, as grocery products sales rose 24.5% and refrigerated foods sales increased 2.2%, amid "strong" demand for foodservice products. For fiscal 2022, the company cut its EPS guidance range to $1.78 to $1.85 from $1.87 to $1.97, but raised its sales guidance to $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion from $11.7 billion to $12.5 billion. "We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," said Chief Executive Jim Snee. "We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters." The stock has gained 4.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has slipped 0.5% and the S&P 500 has lost 3.6%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
