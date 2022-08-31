ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Radio hosts Jeremy Loper, Randi Rasar no longer on 99.7 The Blitz

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Monday was the last day for radio hosts Jeremy Loper and Randi Rasar on 99.7 The Blitz.

Hosts of the station's "Loper and Randi" morning show will no longer be on the station, Loper announced on Instagram on Tuesday and it's not their choice, he said. He didn't go into more detail, saying "When we can say more, we will." The Blitz was not immediately available for comment.

Loper and Rasar have been the morning hosts since 2012 after spending four years in mornings at WPBZ West Palm Beach in Florida. Loper thanked his Columbus listeners on Instagram, on Tuesday.

"Thank you for 10 amazing and life changing years. We both appreciate each and every person that gave up their valuable time to listen to our show every morning," Loper said. "Many of you became part of our extended family and heard all about our children growing up as we grew with you guys. The connections and friendships we made here are some of the most special either of us have ever had. Trying to express how much you, the audience, means to us is extremely difficult."

This won't be the end for Loper and Rasar, he added. In his Instagram post, Loper said where the show will air next will be announced soon.

CTeagueRob@gannett.com;Twitter: @cj_teague

Comments / 5

Scott Boster
3d ago

Only morning talent in columbus worth turning the radio in for... I'll stick with my phone from now on. May as well go ahead and get rid of Ronnie Hunter if you're ditching talent

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1

TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
COLUMBUS, OH
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Boyz II Men to headline Obetz Zucchini Fest this weekend

They were a staple at all your roller rink birthday parties, and now they’ll be headlining one of central Ohio’s most popular summer festivals. That’s right, 90s R&B superstars Boyz II Men will be giving a free performance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Obetz Zucchinifest at Fortress Obetz, 2050 Recreation Trail.
OBETZ, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
thepostathens.com

Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin

Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus has a rare sports Saturday: an equinox of games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday is a rare day for Columbus and its sports fans. Although the biggest headlines will belong to Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame in a top-five college football matchup, two other sporting events will take place before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with the Crew and Clippers playing in the Arena […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Blitz#Wpbz West Palm Beach
columbusmonthly.com

Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines

The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Light of Seven Matchsticks to Close this Month￼

The countdown is on to grab one last cocktail at speakeasy The Light of Seven Matchsticks. The bar, tucked under Natalie’s Worthington at 5601 N. High St., will close after service on Sunday, September 18. “The little speakeasy in the basement of Natalie’s Worthington that we all fell in...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
614now.com

Popular wood-fired pizzeria adding new Columbus-area location

Elliot’s Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap is preparing to add a third restaurant. The popular spot for wood-fired pies and drinks first opened in Newark before launching a Pataskala location last year. Its third eatery, which according to General Manager and Partner Justin Dager is scheduled to open in...
NEWARK, OH
columbusmessenger.com

London youth makes history at Ohio State Fair

London teenager Madison Estep made history at this year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Show when her grand champion market turkey fetched $25,000 in the livestock sale, the most a market turkey has ever sold for at the state fair. “The most I’ve ever gotten for my birds was $2,000,...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & storms returning to Columbus area for holiday weekend

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 83. It has been a warm finish to the work week with temps pushing into the middle 80s. Temps will stay warm due to increased humidity and clouds tonight. This means temps staying in the lower 80s by kickoff for Football Friday Nite tonight, and dropping only into the 70s during the games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus developer Elford buying Goodwill’s Grandview-area HQ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus plans to sell its headquarters to Elford Development. Ryan Burgess, CEO of Goodwill Columbus, confirmed that the nonprofit is in contract to sell the entire Edgehill Road campus to Columbus-based Elford, who plans to redevelop the Grandview-area site. Elford did not immediately respond to a request for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy