Radio hosts Jeremy Loper, Randi Rasar no longer on 99.7 The Blitz

Monday was the last day for radio hosts Jeremy Loper and Randi Rasar on 99.7 The Blitz.

Hosts of the station's "Loper and Randi" morning show will no longer be on the station, Loper announced on Instagram on Tuesday and it's not their choice, he said. He didn't go into more detail, saying "When we can say more, we will." The Blitz was not immediately available for comment.

Loper and Rasar have been the morning hosts since 2012 after spending four years in mornings at WPBZ West Palm Beach in Florida. Loper thanked his Columbus listeners on Instagram, on Tuesday.

"Thank you for 10 amazing and life changing years. We both appreciate each and every person that gave up their valuable time to listen to our show every morning," Loper said. "Many of you became part of our extended family and heard all about our children growing up as we grew with you guys. The connections and friendships we made here are some of the most special either of us have ever had. Trying to express how much you, the audience, means to us is extremely difficult."

This won't be the end for Loper and Rasar, he added. In his Instagram post, Loper said where the show will air next will be announced soon.

CTeagueRob@gannett.com;Twitter: @cj_teague