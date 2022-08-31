Austin voters banned the homeless from camping in public spaces. Housing not fast enough

Read full article on original website
TruthBTold
3d ago
We can’t and don’t have to shelter everyone. Identify those that want the help and that will obey the rules and focus on them. Make the city “inhospitable” to the rest
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public Camping
Austin police banning homeless people on the streetScreenshot from Twitter. Last year, Austin Texas passed a ban that was voted on by the public to not allow the homeless to camp on city streets. The city looks better with fewer tents on the streets but the homeless have nowhere to go.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
Austin man who was once homeless maps camps springing up around the city, bringing light to crisis
In his final State of the City address Aug. 25, after eight years in office, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, "Austin is poised to be the first major American city to end homelessness." While tents have disappeared downtown over the past year after voters reinstated Prop B, which banned camping...
ktswblog.net
Several commercial permits filed in Texas, aiding economic development in San Marcos
Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ten commercial projects have been filed in cities in central Texas. Out of the 10, four are located in San Marcos. The projects are either new construction, renovations, or alterations that will progress economic development in the San Marcos community. Current...
CBS Austin
Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in
A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
CBS Austin
Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long fully infested with zebra mussels
AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
Blue Hole Primary saving hundreds of thousands of gallons with water reuse system
This year's drought has forced water restrictions and closed some Central Texas watering holes, but experts say schools like Blue Hole Primary can make a big difference.
Click2Houston.com
Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
UPDATE: BCRUA pipeline leaks, member cities looking to plan for immediate repair
Leander and Cedar Park city officials provided an update about the repair on the leak in the BCRUA raw water line found Aug. 8 at the Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 council meetings. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials in Leander and Cedar Park are recommending immediate repair on the...
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
kut.org
Mobile home park residents facing eviction in South Austin can stay a bit longer, judge rules
Roughly a dozen families living at a mobile home park in South Austin who received 60-day notices to leave will be able to stay for the time being after a Travis County judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday. Residents of the Congress Mobile Home Park off South Congress Avenue...
kut.org
Neighbors protested housing for homeless Austinites. Then, they (sort of) changed their stance.
Austin’s Planning Commission meets every other Tuesday in the cavernous chambers of City Hall. Members assemble virtually and in person to hear requests and pleas from the public about what should be built in the city. Plot by plot, these volunteers vote yay or nay to changes that will shape Austin.
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
What’s that building? Some notable towers in Austin’s skyline
Austin is a growing city with a skyline that seems to generate a new towering addition every year. Here's a list of some notable towers, skyscrapers and office buildings in downtown Austin.
houstonpublicmedia.org
TxDOT keeps controversial I-45 expansion on long-term slate of projects
A busload of Houston residents traveled Tuesday to Austin, where they demonstrated outside of Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) headquarters and spoke out against its Interstate 45 expansion project, asking to have more of a say in its design and execution and in some cases asking for it to be removed from the state agency's long-term transportation plan.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
