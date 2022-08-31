Top 10 Northern California high school football games to watch in Week 2 (Sep. 1-3): Next up for Serra? De La Salle

High school football is officially in full swing in NorCal, and it's not going anywhere for a long time. Here's a preview of the top 10 games to watch this week in Northern California. Since the first week (Aug. 18-20) of the season is known as "Week 0", this is Week 2.

TOP 10 NORCAL FOOTBALL GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK:

(All games are on Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.)

10. Jesuit at St. Ignatius

The Marauders turned in a special season that few predicted last fall, making the Sac-Joaquin Section D1 semifinals and nearly knocking off Folsom. Since they were loaded with seniors, they're arguably the section's biggest wildcard this season. With that said, they just went to Reno and beat one of Nevada's top teams, Bishop Manogue, 30-23. So clearly they're still legit. St. Ignatius comes in as the underdog against them, but it did just turn in a 41-6 rout of Palo Alto, so it should be interesting.

9. San Joaquin Memorial vs. Queen Creek (AZ) – Saturday at 3 p.m. at Moorpark

It's official: San Joaquin Memorial has entered the spotlight, knocking off Central (Fresno) 23-21 last week. The game was a rematch of the Central Section D1 semifinals, in which Central won 37-20. But now it's time to look at the Panthers as a clear threat to go all the way. How does that make them stack up against formidable Arizona squad Queen Creek? It's tough to say. Queen Creek was well within Arizona's top 10 to finish last season and returns most of its defense, but Saturday will be the debut of a brand new offensive core. In fact, with zero games under its belt to SJM's two, we probably like the Panthers here. Still, it'll be something of a mystery until Saturday.

8. Foothill (Palo Cedro) at Buchanan (Clovis) – Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Here's something we don't get to say very often, especially in the regular season: it's time for a high-profile Northern Section vs. Central Section showdown. Foothill is the reigning No. 2 team in the NSCIF after very nearly winning Division 2 last season, and is the top-ranked team in the section currently with room to spare because of how many seniors it returns. It picked up a nice win against Edison (Stockton) last week, but will have its hands full against the TRAC powerhouse on Friday. Plus, it'll have to be the one driving hundreds of miles this time – about 340 of them.

The Bears, per usual, are a major threat to win the Central Section this season. With that said, last week's one-point win against Escalon wasn't quite up to the level of defense they need to have the type of season they're expecting. They'll be the favorite this week, but probably won't have much room for error if they underrate their upcoming foe.

7. Salinas at Valley Christian

After sweeping the Pacific Coast League last fall and nearly making the Central Coast Section D1 semifinals, the Cowboys started with a statement win by beating Clayton Valley Charter 21-14. In fact, perennial CCS powerhouse Valley Christian, set for a rebuilding year in some respects, actually comes in as the underdog against them. That makes Salinas a great target for the Warriors, who are looking to show that their next generation of stars is ready for the spotlight. It'll be a tall order for them though.

6. Hollister at Wilcox – Thursday at 7 p.m.

Speaking of Valley Christian, Wilcox is straight off an impressive 35-13 victory against VC. The reigning CCS Division 2 champion and CIF 2-A State finalist lost a good few of its best players from last season, but returns a lot of talent and is clearly set for another great campaign. Don't sleep on Hollister though – the Haybalers were firmly planted in the CIFCCS D2 title race last season, and they too return some key cogs. The edge here goes to the Chargers, especially at home, but it should be a great game.

5. Bellarmine College Prep at McClymonds – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Most of California has played a contest or two, but this week is time for the first look at a Mack squad with a lot of new faces in key places. Reigning CIFCCS Division 1 semifinalist Bellarmine started the season on a rough note, blowing a 20-0 lead against Menlo-Atherton to lose 48-34. The Bells are still primed for a strong season, but might have an 0-2 hole to climb out of after this week if they don't bring their A-game.

4. St. Mary's (Stockton) at Central Catholic

Reigning CIFSJS Division 2 champion and state finalist Central Catholic suffered a setback last week in a 35-28 loss to Saint Francis (Mountain View). This week presents the opportunity for a bounce-back win over a quality opponent in St. Mary's. Meanwhile, it's hard to say exactly what the Rams project as or look like this season after losing an excellent senior class. But the reigning Division 1 semifinalists are still undoubtedly a very good squad, as evidenced by last week's 58-0 win over West (Tracy). If they can pull off a minor upset this week, they'll probably be the favorite in every game for the rest of the regular season with the exception of De La Salle.

3. Pittsburg vs. Liberty (Henderson, NV) at Cathedral Catholic – Saturday at 12 p.m.

In both NorCal and SoCal, there are about as many high-profile matchups against Nevada and Arizona teams this week as any week you'll ever see. Arguably the most intriguing of those matchups will take place quite early on Saturday as Pittsburg duels with the No. 2 team in Nevada. The Pirates started their CIFNCS D1 title defense with a 59-0 annihilation of Bethel, and are looking to rewrite the NorCal pecking order this year. It should be relatively even on Saturday in San Diego as football fans across the state will get a great look at them in action.

2. Monterey Trail at Saint Francis (Mountain View)

Monterey Trail is almost certainly the most dangerous 0-2 team in Northern California. The Mustangs not only took on two of the top three teams in NorCal to start the year but even gave De La Salle a major run for its money last week. After this week, it might be the most dangerous 0-3 in NorCal, or it might pick up a monumental victory against the team that had NorCal ablaze for nearly all of last season. Many expected Saint Francis to take a step back after nearly winning the Central Coast Section last season because it was so senior-heavy, but last week's 35-28 victory against Central Catholic proves that it's still a major factor. And with none other than De La Salle and Serra up next, it's extra important for the Lancers to keep it rolling this week.

1. Serra at De La Salle

In a monumental win for both itself and the Central Coast Section, Serra defeated Folsom 17-12 last week to remain the No. 1 team in NorCal. The same exact thing will be true again if the Padres can move to 2-0 this week in the home field of none other than De La Salle. After last week's win, many would call them the slight favorite to pull it off, and if they do, many will also call them an odds-on favorite to go undefeated for the rest of the regular season. But this game could also be the game that vaults the Spartans back to the top of the football world in Northern California.

MORE GAMES TO WATCH:

In any given week of California high school football, there are dozens of great games to watch between top programs. Here are some other exciting NorCal matchups happening this week:

Edison (Stockton) at Folsom

Manteca at Cosumnes Oaks

Liberty (Brentwood) at Los Gatos

Silverton (OR) at Oak Ridge

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep at Palma

Redwood at Rancho Cotate

Downey (Downey) at Merced

Vista Del Lago (Folsom) at Granite Bay

Del Oro at Clayton Valley Charter

Archbishop Mitty at Mountain View

Capital Christian at Rocklin

Whitney (Rocklin) at Clovis

Elk Grove at Menlo-Atherton

Escalon at Windsor

Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian

King's Academy at Menlo School

Pleasant Valley at Yuba City

Clovis West at Lemoore

Kingsburg at Dinuba

Sheldon at Christian Brothers

St. Joseph (Santa Maria) at Newbury Park

Campolindo at Aptos

Marin Catholic at Spanish Springs (NV)

Clovis East at Sanger

Sacred Heart Prep at Homestead

Freedom at El Cerrito

Lincoln (Stockton) at Antelope

Las Lomas at James Logan

Grant at Reno (NV)

Cardinal Newman at Vacaville

Vintage at Antioch

Casa Roble at Lincoln (Lincoln)

Salesian at Tennyson

Hilmar at Sonora (Sonora)