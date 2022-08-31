Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
torquenews.com
The 6 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old SUVs - CR Says Avoid A 2012 Subaru Forester
Is the 2012 Subaru Forester a reliable vehicle? See why Consumer Reports says they would not recommend the ten-year-old model. What are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old SUVs? And should customers buy a 2012 Subaru Forester? According to a new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription), they would not include the 2012 Subaru Forester in its ten-year-old most reliable SUVs list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Cheapest Hybrid SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
The U.S. News list include seven of the most affordable hybrid SUVs; these are from Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, Hyundai, and Kia. The post 7 Cheapest Hybrid SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price
If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.
Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for some models for a year - Nikkei
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) truck and bus unit Hino Motors (7205.T) will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after an engine emissions cheating scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday. (https://s.nikkei.com/3TJke1d)
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes that’ll get every automotive lover’s heart thumping
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a futuristic Tesla Cyberbike – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
Amazing hoard of over 50 classic motorcycles being auctioned
Jim Hultman loved classic motorcycles so much, he kept one in the living room. The dozens of others he owned lived upstairs from his storage garage in Alexandria, Minnesota. The power company employee passed away earlier this year, leaving behind an amazing collection of bikes and sports cars that are being auctioned under the supervision of his best friend, Bob Thomas.
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Nissan Z and Toyota Supra are known for their relentless performance. But how does these two sports cars stack up in when it comes to fuel efficiency? The post 2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget
The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
CNET
X Shore 1 Electric Boat Sets Sail in 2023
Meet the X Shore 1. Despite the name, it's the second model in X Shore's family of electric boats. The 1 is the follow up to the larger Eelex 8000 that debuted last year from the Swedish boatbuilder. Powering the 21-foot craft is a 125-kW electric motor that draws from...
Road & Track
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spotted Testing at GM's Michigan Proving Grounds
If you need any more proof Chevrolet is aiming for this moon with its upcoming hybridized, all-wheel-drive Corvette, well, here it is. A Ferrari SF90 Stradale—a 986-hp hybrid hypercar that uses the same type of powertrain we expect the hybrid Corvette to use—was spotted testing recently at GM's Proving Grounds in Michigan.
Immaculate 1973 Bronco From 1600 Veloce For Sale on Bring A Trailer
With style and grace this Bronco makes quick work of the road and dirt trails. The early generations of the Ford Bronco were filled with rumors of great performance with little tinkering and a wonderful exterior profile that had fans of the brand frothing at the mouths for decades. Both on and off the road, the Bronco was a very capable sport utility vehicle with more than enough power and torque to get nearly any job done in style. So it's pretty easy to see why the vehicle has such a great reputation today with thousands of fans. Essentially, these were great offroaders back in the day with a combination of technology and classic styling, of which this particular vehicle is a great example.
MotorTrend Magazine
Remaking the Legendary S.Co.T Supercharger
The first recorded use of a supercharger on an automobile was by Mercedes in 1921. The first recorded use of one on a hot rod was by Bill and Tom Spalding, who fitted a Mercedes unit to a Riley OHV Ford V-8 in 1938. With a homemade intake and two Stromberg carbs, the Spauldings' Modified ran about 120 mph. The supercharger apparently cost $100 from a foreign car wrecking yard in Los Angeles. It possibly came from a Mercedes 500K (K for kompressor) that had been introduced in 1934 at the Berlin Motor Show.
Which Mazda Models Still Offer a Manual Transmission?
Mazdas are known for their sporty driving characteristics and slick-shifting manual transmissions. But which 2022 models still come with a stick shift? The post Which Mazda Models Still Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Motorcycles With More Horsepower Than a Mazda Miata
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a great car with a fun covnvertible top, but it has less than 200 horsepower. Here are a couple corner carving motorcycles with more power. The post 5 Motorcycles With More Horsepower Than a Mazda Miata appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener
Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
Comments / 0