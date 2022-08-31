Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Seventh-ranked Pisgah pounds Sand Rock, 41-14
SAND ROCK – Mason Holcomb accounted for four touchdowns in leading the Class 2A, No. 7 Pisgah Eagles to a 41-14 Region 7 football win at Sand Rock on Friday, a night in which the Wildcats honored their 1997 state runner-up team. Holcomb completed 4-of-10 pass attempts for 97...
weisradio.com
No. 10 Cherokee County wallops Good Hope, 50-7
CENTRE – Cade Hopper and Jacob Cornejo both combined for three touchdowns apiece in leading Class 4A, No. 10 Cherokee County to a 50-7 victory over Good Hope in Region 6 football action in Centre on Friday night. Hopper completed 8-of-10 pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown....
weisradio.com
Browning, Leek lead Cedar Bluff to 48-20 region win over Woodville
CEDAR BLUFF – Kade Browning churned out 221 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard kick return and a 47-yard pass reception from Bucky Leek, in Cedar Bluff’s 48-20 Class 1A, Region 7 football win over Woodville on Friday. Leek ran and passed for two touchdowns....
weisradio.com
Hayes bounces back in Piedmont win over Sylvania
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes bounced back from a tough season opener with a big game Friday night as he continues to move up the statewide passing charts. Hayes completed 20-of-29 passes, including his 500th career completion, for 419 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead top-ranked Piedmont back into the winner’s circle, 40-7, over Sylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Gaylesville falls at Coosa Christian, 42-6
GADSDEN – The Gaylesville Trojans fell on the road at Coosa Christian in Class 1A, Region 7 football action Friday night, 42-6. Keylon Higgins scored the Trojans’ lone touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter. No further information from the game was available as of this post.
weisradio.com
Collinsville captures 34-14 region win over Section
COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville senior back Keaton DeBoard ran for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught a 7-yard score in the Panthers’ 34-14 Class 2A, Region 7 football win over visiting Section on Friday night. Quarterback Mason McAteer was 7-of-15 for 99 yards and two...
weisradio.com
Turnovers doom Spring Garden in shutout loss to Wadley
SPRING GARDEN – The first two weeks of the 2022 high school football season, the Spring Garden Panthers kept the mistakes to a minimum, leading to a pair of wins heading into their Class 1A, Region 6 battle with Wadley. The Bulldogs were quite the opposite. They were their...
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Not picking at peak performance yet
Last week certainly wasn’t the best of weeks for me picking area high school football games. But to my defense, it was a rivalry week, where anything can happen. Cherokee County put an end to its 10-game skid against Piedmont with a dramatic 21-14 victory. Meanwhile, Sand Rock put together a fine second-half performance to down Cedar Bluff, 29-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boaz, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scottsboro High School football team will have a game with Boaz High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
weisradio.com
Sand Rock volleyball team rallies past Westbrook Christian
SAND ROCK – After falling a set behind, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats won the next three to earn an area volleyball victory over Westbrook Christian on Thursday. The scores were 20-25, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21. Jadyn Foster collected 20 kills, 21 digs and three aces. Katelyn StClair contributed 14 kills and 14 digs. Rylin StClair added 41 assists. Chloe Stephens posted 23 digs. Bethany Davis delivered 16 digs. Zoey Handy and Jacey Stephens finished with seven and six kills respectively.
underdogdynasty.com
Samford gives #8 KSU More than it Bargains for in Season Opener
The Owls' 2022 season got off to an inauspicious start on Thursday night when they squared off against Samford. KSU came in ranked #8 in the polls but Bulldogs coach Chris Hatcher and his team put no stock into that. The Samford defense stymied Kennesaw State for much of the evening and held one of the nation’s more prolific players, Xavier Shepherd, under wraps.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Hokes Bluff recognizes former football coach
Former Hokes Bluff High School player and head football coach H.K. “Cootie” Reeves (pictured at center with wife Sharon) had his high school jersey retired prior to the Eagles’ game against Southside on August 26. Reeves coached the Eagles from 1970 to 1978, guiding the Eagles to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
hbsdealer.com
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
Anniston High School Homecoming Parade
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs will lead the way down Noble Street on Thursday, September 8th, for their annual homecoming parade! The parade will encompass the same route as the Christmas Parade with the line up beginning at 4:00 pm in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot, and the parade starting at 5:00 pm.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
wbhm.org
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Comments / 0