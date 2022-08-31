ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Montgomery County, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Food Stop Mini Mart in Randolph Hills Neighborhood

A vehicle was driven into the Food Stop Mini Mart at 4820 Boiling Brook Pkwy in North Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused plenty of damage to the storefront. Additional information...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus

A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old

Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Water Flowing Again Following Pipe Breaks in Gaithersburg, Germantown

Repair work on the water main in Gaithersburg and Germantown has been completed, and Clopper Road has reopened to traffic. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) slowly let the water flow through the pipe again beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Workers took several hours to restore water to all homes and businesses so as not to risk another break, explained WSSC Water spokesperson Lyn Riggins.
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville apartment fire displaces family

A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.
ROCKVILLE, MD

