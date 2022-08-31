ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Jackson’s water crisis

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the State of Mississippi due to Jackson’s water crisis.

The president ordered federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions beginning on August 30 and continuing.

Biden’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. The agencies will provide assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety.

FEMA has been authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding for a period of 90 days.

Allan Jarvis was named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

