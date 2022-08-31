(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO