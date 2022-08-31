ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
OMAHA, NE
CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Three found dead in Millard home of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home on 136th Circle of Z Street, west of the Millard Airport. A fourth person found in the home was hospitalized. Omaha fire investigators say there are elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the split-level home. A...
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Drought expands in Nebraska

Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
Anthony Anderson
Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
KEARNEY, NE

