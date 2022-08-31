ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazy River

Tubing lets multiple generations unplug and reconnect. My family has always felt at home on the water. To us, a salty ocean, brackish bay, or freshwater river feels like a baptism. We feel renewed, made whole. So when my parents visited us in Richmond to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, I knew they’d be up for a tubing trip on the James River.
