Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Gary Witrock
Gary Witrock, 75, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 47 years, Susan, and his daughters, Allyson and Shari, were by his side until the very end. Gary was born in the Bronx, NY, to George and Harriet Witrock. He graduated...
villages-news.com
Mary Margaret Dohan
It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Dohan, 75, of The Villages, Florida on August 23, 2022. Mary was born in the Bronx, New York on March 1, 1947, to her parents, Francis (Bobby) and Sarah Roberts. Mary was raised in the Bronx and Long Island, New York with her seven siblings. Mary graduated Mother Cabrini High School in 1965 and from Hunter College with a Bachelor of the Science in Education in 1969. Mary spent time in her career as both an elementary school teacher and working in the casino industry at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
villages-news.com
Cathy Muno
Cathy Muno, age 76, passed away on August 15, 2022 at The Villages Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Tom and Rose Lumia. Cathy was a beloved grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her smile was contagious and her personality shone brighter than any star. She is survived by her husband,...
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
villages-news.com
Russell H. Garrow
Russell H. Garrow, 85, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, August 20th 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy his children Sheila Amann and husband Bob, Lesa Joyner and husband Gary Geer, Rusty and Scott Garrow and sisters Beverly Duprey and husband Winston and Mary Farrell and husband Herbie along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services will be held at ST Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Wednesday 8/31/2022 at 3:00pm.
villages-news.com
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up
The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
villages-news.com
Rosemary C. Lupo
Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Village of St. Johns man enters plea after alleged attack at golf course
A Village of St. Johns man has entered a plea to a felony charge after an alleged attack at a golf course. John Francis Stinnett, 61, has entered a written plea of not guilty to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The plea was entered this week by Stinnett’s attorney, J. Scott Herman, in Sumter County Court.
villages-news.com
Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County
A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
villages-news.com
Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages
The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of concrete saw from T&D Concrete in Wildwood
Two suspects are being sought in the theft of a concrete saw from T&D Concrete in Wildwood. The suspects were driving a newer model white Toyota Camry, white in color, at about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 29 when the theft of the concrete saw was committed at the T&D Concrete facility at 1969 County Road 228, Wildwood.
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars
A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars. Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.
villages-news.com
The Villages Sports Card and Collectibles Club to host show on Saturday
The Villages Sports Card and Collectibles Club will host a show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Center. The show will feature more than 80 vendors. Admission is free and the event is open to the general public. Children 16 and younger will receive a free pack of cards.
villages-news.com
Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel
A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.
Comments / 0