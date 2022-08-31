ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
BBC

'Ten Hag has started putting his stamp on Man Utd'

Manchester United are a much calmer club after three wins steadied the ship following the opening home loss to Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford. Manager Erik ten Hag was in optimistic mood after Thursday's victory at Leicester City, which followed wins over Liverpool and Southampton. Cristiano Ronaldo's situation...
90min

Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target

Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer right now, so much so that he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Brighton and Hove Albion being the club most prominently mentioned.
90min

90min

