Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer
Memphis Depay looks set to depart Barcelona this summer and Chelsea could be on the verge of signing him.
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
Erik Ten Hag Press Conference Prior To Leicester City Clash | Antony | Cristiano Ronaldo | Transfer Window
As the Premier League progresses, the summer transfer window is about to reach it's end today at 23:00 BST, this of course brings questions that were forwarded to Erik Ten Hag at the press conference prior to Leicester fixture on Wednesday.
BBC
'Ten Hag has started putting his stamp on Man Utd'
Manchester United are a much calmer club after three wins steadied the ship following the opening home loss to Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford. Manager Erik ten Hag was in optimistic mood after Thursday's victory at Leicester City, which followed wins over Liverpool and Southampton. Cristiano Ronaldo's situation...
Two Manchester United Defenders Waiting On Possible Transfer Exits
Two Manchester United defenders, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could potentially still leave the club before tonight's deadline.
Richarlison's chaotic menace is the last remaining piece of Tottenham's attacking puzzle
Richarlison was the protagonist of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
"Scandalous Decision" Helps Chelsea Beat West Ham As Edouard Mendy Is Accused Of Faking Injury
Hammers manager Moyes was furious after a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet was disallowed.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Yardbarker
Juventus rated the joint-best club in Serie A for their transfer business this summer
Juventus has ended this summer transfer window successfully after bolstering some key areas in their squad. The Bianconeri had lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini earlier in the window. They would eventually sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and they had to act. Angel...
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target
Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer right now, so much so that he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Brighton and Hove Albion being the club most prominently mentioned.
Yardbarker
“Arthur is so bad that he joined Liverpool,” Adani aims a dig at Juventus over Arthur
Lele Adani never misses an opportunity to aim a dig at Juventus or Max Allegri. He has become one of the most outspoken pundits in Italian football recently and Allegri is one of his biggest targets. He dislikes how the Bianconeri manager sets his team up to play, as well...
90min
