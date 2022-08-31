Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Water Main Break Causes Closure Of Westhill High School In Stamford
A school in Fairfield County is closed on Wednesday, Aug.31. Westhill High School in Stamford said on its website that the closure is due to a water main break. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
NewsTimes
In Photos: Greenwich students head back to school with new faces to greet
GREENWICH — Students were greeted by their teachers on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year at International School at Dundee in Riverside on Thursday. All Greenwich Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Shattered glass at two Downtown Stamford high-rises under review by city: ‘It’s happening way (too) much’
STAMFORD — Windows at Atlantic Station and Atlantic Station West — two high-rise towers near the outskirts of Downtown Stamford — have been shattering for years. The signs are visible from the street: windows patched with planks and long, sidewalk sheds that resemble scaffolding. Since the complex...
NewsTimes
New Fairfield’s plan to build bus parking lot on school property sparks opposition and legal fight
NEW FAIRFIELD — The town is standing by its plan to construct a school bus parking lot on the site of the to-be-demolished Consolidated School, despite mounting opposition from residents and a legal fight. Residents unsuccessfully petitioned the Board of Selectmen to call a special town meeting for residents...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
betheladvocate.com
Sal’z Pizza Bethel Has Announced It Is ‘Permanently Closed’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
connect-bridgeport.com
Early Wednesday Working Fire Leads to Evacuation of Home Depot as its Quickly Contained by Fire Staff
A Wednesday morning working fire call led to the evacuation of one of the biggest retail facilities in Bridgeport, but there were no injuries and no structural damage, according to Fire Chief Phil Hart. The call was for a “fire trash…dumpster exposures” according to the Harrison County 911 Media Log....
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Register Citizen
Burglar broke into multiple Stamford apartments in a single building over a 12-hour span, police say
STAMFORD — City police said they have video of a person who apparently broke into multiple apartment units in downtown Stamford earlier this week. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place on Aug. 29. The break-ins happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to Scanlan.
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport
One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night. Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
ctbites.com
Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk
Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
Yonkers Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Yonkers, NY – A teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers has...
Register Citizen
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Register Citizen
Scooter crash in Stratford sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, official says
STRATFORD — A man riding a motorized scooter was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Mill River Country Club Thursday evening, according to a fire official. The fire department was called to the intersection of Main and East Main streets around 6:30 p.m....
Police: Mamaroneck woman struck by car while crossing the street
Police say a Mamaroneck woman was crossing the street, when a car heading southbound hit her.
NewsTimes
Danbury pressures its biggest water users as drought worsens and reservoir levels deplete
DANBURY — Worsening drought conditions across Connecticut have city officials “requiring” all commercial property owners and condominium complexes to cease using irrigation systems while asking residents to “voluntarily” cut back on watering their lawns. “We are taking the steps to get in front of this...
