Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
chapelboro.com
UNC WR Josh Downs Out With Lower-Body Injury vs. Appalachian State
Star junior wide receiver Josh Downs will not suit up for the Tar Heels in their Week 1 game at Appalachian State. Though Downs made the trip to Boone, the wideout was seen in street clothes during on-field warmups. Downs was injured late in UNC’s win against Florida A&M in...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Looking to Rewrite Recent History Against Appalachian State
It’s safe to say Saturday’s game has been circled in Boone for quite a while. Ever since UNC and Appalachian State scheduled a three-game series years ago, September 3, 2022 loomed large. It will mark the Tar Heels’ first visit ever to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where a raucous crowd of 30,000-plus will be waiting for them. For redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, it’ll be quite the venue for a first career road start.
chapelboro.com
Koh’s Notebook: Homecoming
There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Princeton in Home Opener
The UNC field hockey team improved to 3-0 on the young season Friday evening, beating Princeton 4-3 in Carolina’s home opener at Karen Shelton Stadium. Fifth-year senior Erin Matson scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the win, stating her case to be ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Matson took four shots during the game, tied with Princeton’s Beth Yeager for most among all players.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview
This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Previewing App State with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview UNC football’s much-anticipated matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday.
packinsider.com
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
RELATED PEOPLE
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Appalachian State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will make its first-ever trip to Boone this weekend, as the Tar Heels will take on Appalachian State. The game is the Mountaineers’ season opener, while UNC played last week during Week Zero against Florida A&M. It’s also the second of a three-game series between the two programs. Appalachian State won the first game of the series in 2019, defeating the Tar Heels 34-31 in Kenan Stadium. The Mountaineers are also expecting the biggest crowd in school history.
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Prolonged Pressure
The coming hoops campaign already worries me to death. This is a sermon I am going to preach on the road toward Houston, where the Tar Heels are favored to win the 2023 national championship. They are not a consensus pick but some of the early polls are scary. CBS...
How a year in Boone helped UNC football coach Mack Brown and App State program evolve
“They had not won very much, I remember people kind of made fun of us a little bit on how to pronounce Appalachian,” Sparky Woods said. “... But I thought he did a great job of setting his own path to change the culture.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
theappalachianonline.com
Guide to Game Day: UNC
App State football welcomes North Carolina to Boone Saturday, and according to head coach Shawn Clark, the university is expecting a record-breaking 40,000-plus fans to attend the event. “This will be the biggest event in the history of Boone, North Carolina,” director of athletics Doug Gillin said. “We’ve been working...
alamancenews.com
Friday night football results: Bulldogs, Eagles, Warriors, Cavaliers win
Williams rolled up a 37-20 victory at Southern Alamance on Friday night, avenging a loss from last season. The Bulldogs (2-1) prevailed in their road opener. They’ve won two of their first three games for the first time since 2019. Southern Alamance (1-2) lost for the second week in...
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 3
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 3! Results from Week 2 can be found here. Up next: vs. Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) Carrboro (2-1): Beat East Chapel Hill, 36-12 Up next: vs. Chapel Hill.
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford
After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
BYU says it has no proof that the fan banned over racist slurs said them
A man who was banned from Brigham Young University's athletic facilities after a racist incident during a recent volleyball game may not be the person who shouted slurs during the match, BYU officials say. The slurs marred a high-profile matchup between BYU and Duke last Friday, an early showdown that...
Go Blue Ridge
Construction will not be slowing down for the UNC Game
Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.
Comments / 0