Rochester, MN

Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
ROCHESTER, MN
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
ROCHESTER, MN
Online fraud case costs Rochester man $7,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 73-year-old man is out $7,000 after falling victim to fraud. Police said the Rochester man had his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 and an alert said to call the number on the screen. He was told to buy gift cards to preserve his money.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?

The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bicycle Benefits comes to Rochester: biking and supporting local

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We Bike Rochester launched a national program right here in the city this week! "Bicycle Benefits" is a program to get people biking more and supporting local businesses. Participants buy a sticker for five dollars and any participating business you bike to and show your helmet sticker...
ROCHESTER, MN
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward. In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW. The clock was originally constructed...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
ROCHESTER, MN
County Road 101 project nears completion in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In Olmsted County a 10-ton roadway, multi-use trail, and roundabout are reaching the finish line at the intersection of County Road 101 and Country Road 1. After being closed since late June the project is moving along smoothly according to the Olmsted County Public Works Department.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Fall Fit City Challenge kicks off in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today kicks off the "Fall Fit City Challenge" in Rochester!. This is the third year the city is participating in "Move with the Mayor" and the second year of the "Fall Fit Challenge." The challenge is a six-week period of focusing on the beautiful outdoors and getting...
ROCHESTER, MN

