Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO