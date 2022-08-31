Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Rafe Longin makes up for early miscue in big way as Great Falls trounces Butte
GREAT FALLS – When Rafe Longin fumbled the football away the first time he touched the pigskin Friday night, the versatile Great Falls High senior wasn’t sure if that was a bad omen. Or not. Turns out, Longin’s miscue on a kickoff return late in the first quarter...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central starts hot, cruises past Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western looks to bounce back at home against Eastern Oregon
BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Field in Dillon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Bulldogs fell in a close game at Carroll College 16-10 in Helena, as two fourth-quarter field goals by Fighting Saints’ kicker Stephen Powell helped lift Carroll to the win.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Win Streak Snapped by Capital
Butte High hosted Helena Capital this afternoon. Rumor has it that this is the best Bruin soccer team in 12 or 13 years. The Bruins lived up to those expectations taking a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs. Playing 4 games in 8 days really has taken its toll the Bulldogs,...
406mtsports.com
Double thrillers: Missoula Big Sky, Helena take OT wins from Billings Skyview, Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings Senior couldn’t get a clean snap exchange on a game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime, and the Helena Bengals came away 21-20 winners over the Broncs Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. Senior quarterback Peyton Oakley scored just moments before...
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital soccer sweeps Butte in Thursday action
BUTTE - The Helena Capital soccer program traveled to Butte on Thursday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The boys’ teams started the action, as the Bruins scored three times in an early 2:31 span and blanked the Bulldogs, 10-0. Gunnar Shumate scored...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central returns to Bob Green Field to take on Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosts the Browning Indians in their second home game of the season, the first at Bob Green Field, on Friday night. The Maroons fell to Polson at Naranche Field last Friday, 49-14. The game was moved earlier in the week due to a blown transformer from earlier in the summer and the lights were not fully functional at Alumni Stadium. The lights will be ready to go on Friday, along with the new scoreboard screen at Bob Green Field.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West
HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech to host Carroll College in Copper Game
BUTTE - The Orediggers will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak against the Saints on Saturday when Montana Tech hosts Carroll College at 1 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in the Copper Game. Carroll has won the last three meetings between the two schools, with...
Billings, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Helena High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on September 02, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
406mtsports.com
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
Fairfield Sun Times
Staff at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park take missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Staff at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park took a missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared the story of Miffy, a blue stuffed bunny and the best friend of four-year-old Lulu. Lulu and her family were a day’s...
If there are ghosts in Butte, Montana, here are the places you’ll find them
In Butte, Montana, ghosts seem to just be a part of the local landscape. In a town that is rich in mining history and stories of sudden wealth, there are an equal number of stories centered around loss and personal tragedy. Locals tell tales of the "Centerville Ghost" which supposedly roamed the hill early in it's history and present day workers at the county Courthouse cannot explain the unmanned activity of it's elevators late at night. If you're looking to find a ghost in Butte, where are you going to find them? Here are our best bets.
Park Lake closing for dam repair
Repairs are coming to the Park Lake Dam 28 miles south of Helena to prevent further deterioration to the dam built in the 1800s.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
NBCMontana
Helena police search for missing child
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department is searching for Braiden Dobie, who was last seen on Wednesday. If you have information, please contact the HPD at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
Butte man facing felony charges after fentanyl, meth found in vehicle
A Butte man was arrested Friday after Bozeman Police responded to a possible domestic incident near the Gallatin Valley Mall and reportedly found more than 100 fentanyl pills and meth in a vehicle.
