Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte Central starts hot, cruises past Browning

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western looks to bounce back at home against Eastern Oregon

BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Field in Dillon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Bulldogs fell in a close game at Carroll College 16-10 in Helena, as two fourth-quarter field goals by Fighting Saints’ kicker Stephen Powell helped lift Carroll to the win.
DILLON, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldogs Win Streak Snapped by Capital

Butte High hosted Helena Capital this afternoon. Rumor has it that this is the best Bruin soccer team in 12 or 13 years. The Bruins lived up to those expectations taking a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs. Playing 4 games in 8 days really has taken its toll the Bulldogs,...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital soccer sweeps Butte in Thursday action

BUTTE - The Helena Capital soccer program traveled to Butte on Thursday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The boys’ teams started the action, as the Bruins scored three times in an early 2:31 span and blanked the Bulldogs, 10-0. Gunnar Shumate scored...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central returns to Bob Green Field to take on Browning

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosts the Browning Indians in their second home game of the season, the first at Bob Green Field, on Friday night. The Maroons fell to Polson at Naranche Field last Friday, 49-14. The game was moved earlier in the week due to a blown transformer from earlier in the summer and the lights were not fully functional at Alumni Stadium. The lights will be ready to go on Friday, along with the new scoreboard screen at Bob Green Field.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West

HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech to host Carroll College in Copper Game

BUTTE - The Orediggers will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak against the Saints on Saturday when Montana Tech hosts Carroll College at 1 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in the Copper Game. Carroll has won the last three meetings between the two schools, with...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
HELENA, MT
Montana Talks

If there are ghosts in Butte, Montana, here are the places you’ll find them

In Butte, Montana, ghosts seem to just be a part of the local landscape. In a town that is rich in mining history and stories of sudden wealth, there are an equal number of stories centered around loss and personal tragedy. Locals tell tales of the "Centerville Ghost" which supposedly roamed the hill early in it's history and present day workers at the county Courthouse cannot explain the unmanned activity of it's elevators late at night. If you're looking to find a ghost in Butte, where are you going to find them? Here are our best bets.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Helena police search for missing child

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department is searching for Braiden Dobie, who was last seen on Wednesday. If you have information, please contact the HPD at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
HELENA, MT

