In Butte, Montana, ghosts seem to just be a part of the local landscape. In a town that is rich in mining history and stories of sudden wealth, there are an equal number of stories centered around loss and personal tragedy. Locals tell tales of the "Centerville Ghost" which supposedly roamed the hill early in it's history and present day workers at the county Courthouse cannot explain the unmanned activity of it's elevators late at night. If you're looking to find a ghost in Butte, where are you going to find them? Here are our best bets.

BUTTE, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO