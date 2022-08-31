ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."

The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Kyrie Irving
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#2029#Athletic

Comments / 0

Community Policy