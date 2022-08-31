Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to many reports on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news came out, Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
‘I’m not wearing a ring because of you’: Grant Williams congratulated Stephen Curry on his jersey retirement at Davidson
"I'll see you again next year." Grant Williams and Steph Curry have gone back and forth a few times this offseason — in a seemingly friendly way — after Curry and the Warriors outlasted the Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals in June. The two...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp
Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Makes Confounding Selection For Best 2021-22 Laker
Does she actually watch games?
LeBron James' son Bronny present at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
LeBron James is known as a huge Ohio State football fan, and now his son is on campus taking in a visit for the Buckeyes' game against Notre Dame. Bronny James, a consensus 4-star basketball recruit, was reportedly set to make OSU his first college visit, and he made good on those plans. LeBron ...
