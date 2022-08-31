ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado

Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Prevention#Aircraft#Northwest
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?

A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County

As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
GRAND COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy