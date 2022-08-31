ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12

The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
hypepotamus.com

What Chattanooga’s Community Internet Expansion Means For Startups

“Gig City” continues to find innovative ways to help local businesses. Chattanooga announced last month that it is upping its commitment to more ubiquitous internet access with the launch of the country’s first 25 gig internet service delivered over a 100% fiber optic network. That comes after EPB...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
East Ridge, TN
Society
City
East Ridge, TN
mcnewstn.com

School Board moves forward with JMS bid following county commission green light

Jasper, Tenn. – The new Jasper Middle School building project has finally emerged on the other side of the gauntlet of statutory hurdles to look forward to a groundbreaking. Last night the Marion County School Board reconvened its meeting to act on the County Commission’s affirmation that it would fully fund the project. The debt bonds already sold in the amount of $25 million were inadequate to fund the lowest bid of almost $35 million. The difference between the already borrowed amount and the actual anticipated cost has proven to be a political hot potato for county commissioners and school board members.
MARION COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
WDEF

Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County

State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Fishing Pier#Ada#American Water
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
mymix1041.com

Voices Of Lee- Danny Murray & Dr. Paul Conn

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Lee University’s Chancellor Dr. Charles Paul Conn and Founder of Voices of Lee Danny Murray. They talked about the upcoming Voices of Lee concert on Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. Learn more about the Presidential Concert Series online at: https://www.leeuniversity.edu/news/president-concert-series-to-celebrate-30th-season/
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WDEF

Catoosa County officials concerned over bus route safety

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — Catoosa County leaders need the community’s help to make a school bus route safer. Both the local sheriff’s office and school board are asking residents to call the transportation company responsible with their complaints. The safety of the county’s children was on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy