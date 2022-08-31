Read full article on original website
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12
The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority Convenes To Build New South Broad Stadium
The newly created Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority convened this week to kick off the process of constructing a new $72 million multi-use stadium, a project that is expected to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in development across the South Broad district. The revitalization will conservatively generate $40 million in...
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
What Chattanooga’s Community Internet Expansion Means For Startups
“Gig City” continues to find innovative ways to help local businesses. Chattanooga announced last month that it is upping its commitment to more ubiquitous internet access with the launch of the country’s first 25 gig internet service delivered over a 100% fiber optic network. That comes after EPB...
School Board moves forward with JMS bid following county commission green light
Jasper, Tenn. – The new Jasper Middle School building project has finally emerged on the other side of the gauntlet of statutory hurdles to look forward to a groundbreaking. Last night the Marion County School Board reconvened its meeting to act on the County Commission’s affirmation that it would fully fund the project. The debt bonds already sold in the amount of $25 million were inadequate to fund the lowest bid of almost $35 million. The difference between the already borrowed amount and the actual anticipated cost has proven to be a political hot potato for county commissioners and school board members.
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County
State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Voices Of Lee- Danny Murray & Dr. Paul Conn
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Lee University’s Chancellor Dr. Charles Paul Conn and Founder of Voices of Lee Danny Murray. They talked about the upcoming Voices of Lee concert on Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. Learn more about the Presidential Concert Series online at: https://www.leeuniversity.edu/news/president-concert-series-to-celebrate-30th-season/
Injured woman rescued from water near Walnut Street Bridge Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department along with several other agencies rescued a woman on the water Wednesday night. CFD says at 8:30 p.m. they were dispatched and responded to the south side of the Walnut Street Bridge for a reported emergency on the water. An injured woman...
Catoosa County officials concerned over bus route safety
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — Catoosa County leaders need the community’s help to make a school bus route safer. Both the local sheriff’s office and school board are asking residents to call the transportation company responsible with their complaints. The safety of the county’s children was on...
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents August Writing Contest Winner: Pamela Kiper
We are excited to announce the winner of the August 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is Pamela Kiper with the submission “Satisfied.”. The theme for August was "Rock City Gnome". Pam enjoys working with kids and writing poetry and non-fiction. She has had devotionals published by the...
