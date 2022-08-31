Jasper, Tenn. – The new Jasper Middle School building project has finally emerged on the other side of the gauntlet of statutory hurdles to look forward to a groundbreaking. Last night the Marion County School Board reconvened its meeting to act on the County Commission’s affirmation that it would fully fund the project. The debt bonds already sold in the amount of $25 million were inadequate to fund the lowest bid of almost $35 million. The difference between the already borrowed amount and the actual anticipated cost has proven to be a political hot potato for county commissioners and school board members.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO