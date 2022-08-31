ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell’s ‘genius’ 5-year-old son, Golden, starts 2nd grade

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk320_0hcV7Efh00

Nick Cannon won’t “take none of the credit” for his son Golden starting second grade at just 5 years old.

“He gets his genius from his Mamma!” the “Masked Singer” host wrote via Instagram Tuesday of Brittany Bell.

Cannon, 41, shared a photo of Golden smiling while wearing a backpack and holding a chalkboard sign that said he wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

“Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he’s only 5 years old!!!)” the actor captioned the back-to-school photo. “Congratulations Champ!!”

Golden skipped preschool and kindergarten, jumping right into first grade in April 2021.

“This boy has such a gift for learning and has been a joy to pour into,” Bell, 34, gushed to her Instagram followers at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C66m4_0hcV7Efh00
Cannon praised his “genius” child via Instagram Tuesday.
nickcannon/Instagram

“Emotional intelligence and cognitive abilities are key in balance before any acceleration should be permitted!” she continued. “He has been a special spirit in both areas!”

The former pageant queen’s 1-year-old daughter with Cannon, Powerful, is also a smart cookie, with the toddler showing her reading skills in December 2021.

“Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!!” the Nickelodeon alum captioned a video of Powerful making sounds and gestures corresponding to words on flashcards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GZzG_0hcV7Efh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSJAI_0hcV7Efh00

Cannon called his baby girl a “genius,” writing, “I can’t take any of the credit here though! That’s all her amazing Mommy.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” host and Bell are currently expecting their third baby together , another son.

Cannon broke the news last week by posting maternity shoot footage via Instagram, writing, “Time Stopped and This Happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTokB_0hcV7Efh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBM5o_0hcV7Efh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQJ8N_0hcV7Efh00

The “All That” alum is also the father of two sets of twins — Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey as well as Zion and Zillion , 1, with Abby De La Rosa — and son Legendary , 2 months, with Bre Tiesi.

Although Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their son , Zen, in June 2021, the 5-month-old died in December of that same year after a brain cancer diagnosis.

The former “All That” star teased in June that “the stork is on the way” and he is expecting multiple babies this year.

Many speculate that Cannon is the father of De La Rosa’s third child, as the DJ, 31, announced her pregnancy that same month and appeared to go on a Bahamas babymoon with the actor in July — but neither have confirmed his paternity.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Proud’ dad John Travolta shows son’s ‘level 3 ninja’ parkour skills

John Travolta’s 11-year-old son, Benjamin, has reached a new milestone in his ninja training. “Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja,” the “proud” dad, 68, gushed via Instagram Tuesday. The “Grease” star posted footage of the preteen swinging from bars, running up ramps and climbing to the tune of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Fantasy.” Benjamin’s 22-year-old sister, Ella, commented on the upload with celebratory emojis, while “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis called his “amazing” parkour skills “unreal.” As for Sharon Stone, the actress gushed, “GREAT GOING BEN.” Travolta first gave his social media followers a glimpse of his youngest child’s training in April. “My...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna shares cryptic messages with tattoo she got to honor her mother

Madonna’s got some fresh ink to honor her late mother. The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker showed off her new wrist tattoo on Instagram Thursday, revealing the ink job she got to remember their special bond. The three snaps shared on the 64-year-old singer’s Instagram Story show an “X” above the word “Maman,” which is French for mother. The tattoo also includes a broken heart. The first image shows a glowing Madonna holding up her wrist over her head with the caption, “Broken hearts club.” In the second snap, the seven-time Grammy winner’s wrist tattoo was seemingly smeared in blood as she wrote, “We...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Miami socialite J.R. Ridinger dies suddenly at 63

Beloved Miami businessman and socialite J.R. Ridinger has died at 63 after suffering a pulmonary embolism on a yacht in Croatia. The Market America founder and his wife, Loren, were fixtures on the city’s social scene and the pair were close with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Scotty Pippin and the Beckhams, among others. “While I am unable to speak and I am in shock,” Loren wrote on Facebook, “you should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out.” “To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in 3 years with [family, J.R.] had a sudden...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details, pics from Ben Affleck wedding weekend

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans an intimate look inside her lavish second wedding to husband Ben Affleck on her “On The JLo” newsletter on Thursday. The pop star, 53, shared she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck, 50, thought made the “perfect wedding love song” when they were first engaged more than 20 years ago. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” Lopez shared. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer also shared that their respective kids from their previous marriages...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brittany Aldean claims she got ‘so much support’ after transphobic post

Jason Aldean’s wife claimed she has received “so much support” from the country music community after facing backlash for a transphobic Instagram post. “So much support, so much support,” Brittany Aldean said Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday when asked about the reaction in Nashville. “Especially people that have children.” Brittany did, however, admit that she has also gotten some not-so-positive comments from “the other side.” “People are entitled to their opinions, but that’s just it — we as conservatives have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today,” she continued. “It’s very, very sad, but [I’ve had] a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#First Grade#Second Grade#Third Grade
Page Six

Rachel Bilson confirms she has a new boyfriend 2 years after Bill Hader breakup

Rachel Bilson has found love again. The “O.C.” alum confirmed she has a new boyfriend two years after her breakup from Bill Hader. “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bilson in Wednesday’s episode, “Are you currently single” to which the actress, 41, replied, “I am not.” Cooper then jokingly inquired, “Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary [sex]?” Bilson responded enthusiastically, “F–k yeah.” The “Hart of Dixie” alum did not identify her new beau, but she and artist Zac LaRoc sparked dating rumors when they were spotted showing PDA on a beach in May. Bilson admitted on the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, coercing them to film explicit skits, according to a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six. The comedians are being sued by the siblings, identified as Jane Doe, now 22, and John Doe, now 14, in the legal docs. Jane, who is also John’s legal guardian, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit both individually and on her minor brother’s behalf. Their mother alleges that she and Haddish, 42, met through comedy and developed a close relationship while over their respective divorces. “We were both going through...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen once spoke of her ‘anger rising’ during Tom Brady fights

Gisele Bündchen once gave insight into her and husband Tom Brady’s rare but heated arguments. “Tom and I don’t argue much, but sometimes, when I feel anger rising in me — growing, growing — I become aware of what’s going on,” the Brazilian supermodel, 42, wrote in her 2018 book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” “Instead of reacting in a way that I’ll regret later, I remember to breathe.” In those moments, the model wrote that she would tell Brady, 45, “It’s better if we talk later,” and she would then leave the room. “Meditation has been key in helping me with...
NFL
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Nina Agdal shares cryptic post about ‘when he texts you’

Who is he? Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal posted a cryptic message about getting a flirty text from a mystery man after news broke that the “Titanic” star is back on the market. “When he texts you 😍,” she captioned a video of herself riding in a car with her dog as a text message alert goes off in the background on her Instagram Story Wednesday. Agdal, who did not reveal the identity of the man behind the text, also shared several snaps from her lavish vacation with friends in Mykonos, Greece, to her Instagram. “We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat

Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Drew Sidora: I’d cut these ‘RHOA’ stars to bring back Cynthia, Porsha and Eva

Drew Sidora wishes besties Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille would return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” And, as she tells Page Six exclusively, the Bravo star wouldn’t mind cutting a few current cast members to make room for the trio of show alums.  “Oh, that’s so easy,” she says when asked about who she’d replace. “The runner, track star Sanya [Richards-Ross] … she can just go back on that track and run a new race ‘cause this is not the one for her.” Newcomer Richards-Ross, 37, entered “RHOA” via Sidora, but the former Olympian’s prodding questions about Sidora’s Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Federline: Britney Spears’ sons haven’t seen her in 6 months

Britney Spears might want to take a social media break if she wants to see her sons anytime soon. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, haven’t seen their mom in six months and there’s no sign of a rapprochement in sight, their dad, Kevin Federline, has said, TMZ reported Saturday. The boys were especially put off after Spears called them out for being “hateful” in their conduct toward her an Instagram post last month, sources told TMZ. “While I will not comment on whether there were or were not regular custodial exchanges, one must consider that the comments about the boys such...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

See Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s preppy post-wedding brunch outfits

No leggings or sweatshirts at this brunch! In Thursday’s edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared a slew of new photos from her and Ben Affleck’s big wedding weekend in Georgia in August — including a first look at the couple’s post-“I do” brunch. For the blue-and-white-themed sendoff affair, the bride, 53, sported a strapless striped gown along with a beige rancher hat and matching platform sandals, the latter of which she showed off via her dress’ thigh-high slit. Affleck, 50, looked dapper in a light-colored vest and pleated trousers over a white dress shirt, and skipped the tie for...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reveals gold rehearsal dinner gown from Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is golden. The newly married “Hustlers” actress surprised fans with a new edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter Thursday, sharing never-before-seen photos from her lavish Georgia nuptials with the “Argo” director in August. And Lopez, 53, included a photo of her outfit for the couple’s rehearsal dinner: a plunging, glamorous gold halter gown paired with a matching clutch and platform sandals. She wore her hair in long, loose waves for the occasion, and added a few pieces of gold jewelry for good measure. While the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress didn’t divulge the designer behind the dress, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out

Rihanna did her part to help staffers at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe Thursday night, helping to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing so that they could enjoy a few late-night bites, a spy tells Page Six. The new mom, 34, was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York City outing. A source tells Page Six the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed — of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Alicia Keys reacts to fan grabbing her face and kissing her: ‘What the f–k?’

Alicia Keys didn’t consent to this kiss. The singer, 41, was belting out “Empire State of Mind” at a concert in Canada’s Rogers Arena last month when a female fan grabbed Keys’ face and planted a kiss on her cheek. The Grammy winner, who had been reaching for audience members’ hands prior to the incident, widened her eyes and pulled away — but continued to sing. When Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of the awkward moment via Instagram on Tuesday, Keys reacted. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!!” she commented on the video. “Don’t she know what time it is???” Social media users backed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy