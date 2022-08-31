ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carbon Cop-y? A&E Sues Reelz For Allegedly Stealing ‘Live PD’ Concept for ‘On Patrol: Live’

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcJWo_0hcV79LJ00

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

ReelzChannel and producers Big Fish Entertainment and Half Moon Pictures have found themselves in hot water after A&E Television Networks filed a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging that On Patrol: Live, the network’s new cop show, is an unauthorized “clone” of Live PD, A&E’s former series which aired from 2016 to 2020.

Having the same type of segments, the same hosts (Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Dan Abrams), and the same production company as the original show, A&E is attempting to block On Patrol: Live from airing more episodes, despite it making its debut last month. They further claimed to have sent cease-and-desist letters in June and July of this year.

A&E pointed out that Abrams had advertised On Patrol: Live as the return of Live PD on Twitter. However, the network claimed it has “never relinquished or assigned its rights to create episodes of Live PD nor has it authorized anyone else to prepare derivative programs based upon Live PD except as works made-for-hire,” per documents obtained by Variety. Live PD was one of the network’s top-rated shows and was canceled in 2020 around the time of the protests over George Floyd’s murder.

The documents added, “It covers the same, crime-related subject matter through the same format (i.e., a live series following police units around the country in real time, with hosts in studio curating and guiding the action, and pre-produced packages about cops/areas/hot cases during moments of quiet).”

They go on to allege that On Patrol: Live uses several of the same police departments, similar opening and closing music, and the co-hosts say the exact same catchphrases they said on Live PD, amongst other noticeable similarities.

In a statement provided to EW, a Reelz spokesperson said the company “has not been served with nor had an opportunity to review the Complaint in detail, and thus has no comment at this time beyond denying liability and expressing its ongoing commitment to On Patrol: Live.”

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Family Secrets’ on Netflix, Where Fibs, Dramas, And Deceptions Mar A Young Woman’s Wedding Day

In the Netflix dramedy Family Secrets, also known by its original Polish title Gry Rodzinne (Family Games), a young couple’s wedding day plays out over eight episodes full of flashbacks, family dramas, intermingling romantic affairs, and internecine friendship warfare. Will Katarzyna ever make it to the altar to marry Janek? And if that’s not his baby she’s carrying, whose is it? FAMILY SECRETS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman in full wedding regalia is running through a busy downtown pedestrian area, distracted and alone. She loses and reclaims a gossamer veil. She’s also pregnant. The Gist: That intersection Katarzyna, (Eliza...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘House of Hammer’ Be on Discovery+? How to Watch The Explosive Armie Hammer Documentary

When allegations against Armie Hammer first came out in 2021, they were largely brushed aside and used as fodder for cannibalism jokes. Now discovery+‘s House of Hammer is here to argue that we should have never been laughing. This explosive three-part docuseries dives into the allegations against Hammer while also examining the dark past of his wealthy family.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Am a Killer’ Season 3 on Netflix, Featuring More True Crime Stories Surrounding Convicted Criminals Who Confessed

Netflix’s first-person true crime hit I Am a Killer returns for Season 3 with six episodes instead of ten, but its familiar format intact: individuals who’ve made their confession, been convicted of murder, and are either on Death Row or doing time in maximum security prison face the camera and tell their story while those on the outside – family members, their victims’ families, authorities and other observers – fill in the context of their crimes. Earlier this year, I Am a Killer executive producers Danny Tipping and Ned Parker compiled ten cases from the series into book form.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Came By’ on Netflix, a Sturdy Serial Killer-Thriller That’s as Silly as it is Socially Conscious

Netflix film I Came By stars Hugh Bonneville as a top-shelf upper-crust grade-A supercreep who loves Rick and Morty, which I found rather offensive. NOT ALL RICK AND MORTY UBERFANS ARE SERIAL KILLERS. Just need to make that clear. We didn’t all stand in line for szechuan sauce. Anyway. Director Babak Anvari’s thriller is otherwise a pretty grim affair anchored by the ever-underrated Kelly MacDonald, 1917’s George MacKay and the less-recognizable Percelle Ascott, who might just give the most-memorable performance in this oft-watchable, just as oft-improbable movie that slides ideas about privilege and race in with many of the usual genre tropes.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fenced In’ on Netflix, a Grating Brazilian Comedy About Obnoxious Neighbors

Netflix movie Fenced In boasts that title because the direct translation of its Portuguese moniker, Vizinhos, is Neighbors, and there are already too many movies called that. E.g., the pair of Seth Rogen/Rose Byrne comedies, the Buster Keaton classic, and the Belushi/Aykroyd offbeat-comedy masterpiece (more on this one in a minute here). This Brazilian film deposits a tame Ned-and-Maude-Flandersish couple next door into a screaming hippodrome of madness, an overly familiar conceit that one hopes turns out a fresh laugh or three.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fakes’ On Netflix, Where Two Teens Accidentally Create A Massive Fake ID Ring — And One Pays The Price

The things TV high schoolers are up to…. they’re either obsessed with drinking, taking drugs, having sex, or any combo of the three. But that obsession leads to funny concepts, like two teens who almost accidentally create one of the largest fake ID operations in North America. That’s the premise of a new Canadian teen comedy.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy