How big government has been colluding with Big Tech to 'outsource' censorship: Missouri attorney general
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed how big government has been "colluding" with Big Tech in the name of censorship Friday on "The Story." ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT: Essentially, big government has been colluding with Big Tech to outsource its censorship, which is illegal. And so what we've discovered so far through this landmark case that was filed in May - we got discovery within the past few weeks here, we're still fighting to get more - is a vast censorship partnership between big government and Big Tech. And you saw just in that intro there, we found reams and reams of emails and documents and correspondence where the government is dictating to these social media companies what to do. To take down certain posts, to censor content. More than that, there's weekly censorship meetings. There's direct communication from a senior-level Facebook executive with the surgeon general of the United States saying, "Hey, we heard what you had to say. We did that. What more can we do?"
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Oz blasts Pennsylvania Dem Senate nominee Fetterman for having two men convicted of murder on campaign payroll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hired two convicted murderers to work for his campaign, and his Republican opponent in the state's November election, Mehmet Oz, claims it shows he is soft on crime. Dennis and Lee Horton, two brothers who were convicted of murder in 1994 and serving life...
Michigan House Dem candidate 'honored' to appear alongside show host who made antisemitic comments after 9/11
Carl Marlinga, the Democratic nominee to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District in the House, made a recent appearance on a Facebook Live program hosted by MD Rabbi Alam, claiming he was "honored" to appear alongside the host who has a history with antisemitic statements related to 9/11. Following Marlinga's appearance...
Mississippi public schools go virtual to combat ongoing ‘water crisis’: Mississippi Association of Educators president
Why Biden's speech was among 'the most disgusting speeches' ever: Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden's Thursday speech was "one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden's speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given. He ran as being...
Pennsylvania manufacturing workers blast Biden's student loan handout as unfair
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. – President Biden may love to play up his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but manufacturing workers in at least one part of the Keystone state say the White House's $500 billion student loan handout is a slap in the face to blue-collar America. Fox News Digital spoke...
Blind Michigan judge drives race car — and inspires others to follow their dreams, too
Michigan state Supreme Court justice Richard Bernstein has proven that justice is truly blind. Now, he has demonstrated that someone who is blind can drive a race car as well. Bernstein, legally blind since birth, told Fox News Digital this week that Sheriff Chris Swanson, who rode in the passenger seat, assisted him with directions on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Mexicans charged with murder of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy in US illegally: ICE
Two Mexican nationals charged with the murder of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy were in the country illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. ICE confirmed that it had issued immigration detainers for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo 29,...
New Mexico students are struggling academically, state assessment reveals
Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science or language arts, but top education officials said Thursday they have "concrete specific strategies" to get the state on a path to where it sees improvements each year. Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus and members of his...
Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro on crime and the economy: 'We need to cut taxes and reinvest in our workforce'
Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slams Texas Gov. Abbott as a 'man without any morals' after sending migrant buses
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday afternoon, calling him a "man without any morals" after he sent two buses of migrants to her city's Union Station on Wednesday night. Lightfoot made the comments during a press conference with city leaders and local partners.
Kansas teacher wins $95,000 after school pushed her to 'deceive' parents about students' gender identity
A retired Kansas teacher won $95,000 in a lawsuit against the Geary County school district after administrators attempted to force her to deceive parents about their student's gender identity. Pamela Ricard, 58, argued that school administrators in Colorado had demanded that she use students' preferred gender pronouns in classrooms, but...
Texas Democratic Party distances itself from armed Antifa at 'kid-friendly' drag show, blames Cruz, Abbott
EXCLUSIVE: The Texas Democratic Party distanced itself from the actions of masked, openly armed Antifa protesters at last weekend's "kid-friendly" drag brunch in Texas, instead blaming the incident on Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and other "extremist Republicans." "We have no association of any kind with groups or individuals...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host
Eight migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday, and 53 were apprehended trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, including 37 who were rescued while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, authorities said. Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Sector...
Texas sends buses of migrants to Chicago for first time, dropped off at train station
Two buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Wednesday night. The buses arrived at Chicago's Union Station at around 7:30 p.m., carrying migrants who crossed the southern border illegally. An estimated 80 to 100 people were on the buses, including 20 to 30 small children. Many of the...
6,500 Arizona families apply for school vouchers under program expansion
Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have applied for school vouchers under an expansion of the controversial education program. The program once catered mostly to special education students, and helps pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. But a bill signed into law this year by Gov. Doug Ducey provides...
