ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

How big government has been colluding with Big Tech to 'outsource' censorship: Missouri attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed how big government has been "colluding" with Big Tech in the name of censorship Friday on "The Story." ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT: Essentially, big government has been colluding with Big Tech to outsource its censorship, which is illegal. And so what we've discovered so far through this landmark case that was filed in May - we got discovery within the past few weeks here, we're still fighting to get more - is a vast censorship partnership between big government and Big Tech. And you saw just in that intro there, we found reams and reams of emails and documents and correspondence where the government is dictating to these social media companies what to do. To take down certain posts, to censor content. More than that, there's weekly censorship meetings. There's direct communication from a senior-level Facebook executive with the surgeon general of the United States saying, "Hey, we heard what you had to say. We did that. What more can we do?"
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs
Fox News

Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
LONDONDERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
kjzz.org

6,500 Arizona families apply for school vouchers under program expansion

Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have applied for school vouchers under an expansion of the controversial education program. The program once catered mostly to special education students, and helps pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. But a bill signed into law this year by Gov. Doug Ducey provides...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy