Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
People
18 Former Trump Officials Say Claim of 'Standing Order' to Declassify White House Docs Is False: Report
More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are disputing claims that the former president had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence. Since the FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some...
"Lordy there are pics”: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after DOJ filing
The Justice Department on Tuesday said in a filing that former President Donald Trump and his legal team "likely" tried to conceal classified documents after being hit with a grand jury subpoena. The 36-page filing, which came in response to Trump's dubious request to appoint a special master to review...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Bill Barr Blows Up Every Trumpy Defense of the Mar-a-Lago Docs in Brutal Fox News Interview
Bill Barr, the one-time attorney general under former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Friday that the ex-president had no “legitimate reason” to hoard classified material at his Florida resort. Furthermore, he defended the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the DOJ was “being jerked around” by Team Trump.As a federal judge decides whether or not to grant Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized from his property last month, the Justice Department revealed on Friday just how careless the former president had been with state secrets at his private club.In an eight-page...
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing
A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”. Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation...
Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department
(CNN) — One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The letter signed by the attorney raises fresh questions about the number of people...
U.S. Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
Detailed list of what FBI took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, storage is unsealed
Federal agents pulled more than two dozen documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” “SECRET,” and “TOP-SECRET” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, along with empty folders with banners reading “CLASSIFIED,” government photos and scores of magazines and other media clippings, according to a newly unsealed document filed in federal court.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor details four possible criminal charges against Trump laid out in DOJ filing
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 22, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team explained how the Department of Justice had already revealed evidence that former President Donald Trump was guilty of at least four crimes.
DOJ officials say they can't rely on what Trump's lawyers tell them because he often ignores advice and withholds information, report says
The DOJ reportedly assumes it can't trust what Trump's lawyers say because he often changes his mind. It also assumes it can't rely on his attorneys because he withholds information, the report said. Trump's legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Justice Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents
Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
Read the full Justice Department filing on documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized...
DOJ says it’s ‘likely’ Mar-a-Lago documents were hidden and efforts made to obstruct probe
Prosecutors also refuted claims that former President Donald Trump cooperated with authorities months leading to the unprecedented Aug. 8 search.
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks on Biden’s upcoming trip to Pennsylvania
The White House is refusing to get drawn into the legal arguments surrounding the FBI search and seizure of classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We’re not going to say anything at this time while the investigation is going...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0