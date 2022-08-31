ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Bill Barr Blows Up Every Trumpy Defense of the Mar-a-Lago Docs in Brutal Fox News Interview

Bill Barr, the one-time attorney general under former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Friday that the ex-president had no “legitimate reason” to hoard classified material at his Florida resort. Furthermore, he defended the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the DOJ was “being jerked around” by Team Trump.As a federal judge decides whether or not to grant Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized from his property last month, the Justice Department revealed on Friday just how careless the former president had been with state secrets at his private club.In an eight-page...
POTUS
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.
POTUS
#Fbi#The Justice Department
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
POTUS
Miami Herald

Detailed list of what FBI took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, storage is unsealed

Federal agents pulled more than two dozen documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” “SECRET,” and “TOP-SECRET” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, along with empty folders with banners reading “CLASSIFIED,” government photos and scores of magazines and other media clippings, according to a newly unsealed document filed in federal court.
PALM BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS News

DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents

Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

