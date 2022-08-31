This is insane. Schools allowing them to “live their truth”. They are a distraction to other students yet it’s still allowed. What next feline bathrooms with automatic kitty litter boxes? Next will be kids dressing up like babies and so on. These kids don’t want to learn, take exams or participate in class yet will they still pass each grade? What rubric will they use to give these students grades?
If.a.person wants to identify as any animal other than human they need to be remanded to the nearest psychiatric hospital whether they want to or not !
We have gone absolutely mad to even entertain such a thing! Enough is enough! These ‘people’ should be hospitalized not catered to!
