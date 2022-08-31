Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.

