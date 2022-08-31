Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury
– Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away August 31, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA he was the beloved son of Paul and Dawn (Roberts) Carrelli of Shrewsbury MA; cherished brother of Chris Carrelli and his fiancé Nicole Pham of Auburn, MA; treasured grandson of Nancy Carrelli of Westborough, MA and the late John and Maureen Roberts of Auburn, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Carlene McKinstry, 77, of Northborough
Northborough – Carlene (Conant) McKinstry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health; she was 77 years old. Carlene was born In Worcester, Massachusetts on May 7, 1945, the daughter of Carlene P. (Irvine) Conant and Kilburn Nelson Conant. For 40 years Carlene...
Woman With A 'Big Heart' ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash In Sturbridge
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Massachusetts as Debra Lavallee of Brimfield. Lavallee was killed in a crash that happened in the area of 709 Main Street in Sturbridge around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to Sturbridge Police.
communityadvocate.com
Streetcars of desire in Hudson
HUDSON – Let’s take a break from today’s rush hour world and look back to a simpler time when Hudson had three independent streetcar lines. The Boston & Worcester began operating in 1895, running from Hudson to Marlborough, Southborough and White’s Corner, with city connections. In April of 1900, the Worcester Consolidated began their Hudson, Berlin, Clinton run, connecting to Worcester. Finally, in early 1902 the Concord, Maynard and Hudson line began service, terminating at the rotary in downtown Concord.
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police
A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
leominsterchamp.com
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
communityadvocate.com
Dr. Emerson G. Smith, 93, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Oxford
– Dr. Emerson G. Smith 93, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Oxford MA and Wolfeboro NH, passed away peacefully on August 29th at Southgate at Shrewsbury after a period of declining health. Born in Worcester MA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Doris Smith. He is survived by...
communityadvocate.com
Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough
– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
communityadvocate.com
Andreas Tsanatelis, 87, of Marlborough
– Andreas Tsanatelis, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Pentalofos, Greece, the son of the late, Alexandros and Vasilik (Salamanis) Tsanatelis. Andy worked the Marlborough Diamond Shoe Factory and retired from Rockport Shoe in 2000....
Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
Fire hits building on Blackstone River Road in Worcester; no injuries reported
WORCESTER - A multi-unit building on Blackstone River Road was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire, reported about 6:30 p.m., went to three alarms, with heavy smoke filling the sky above the neighborhood. Worcester fire officials told 7News that they...
communityadvocate.com
Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson
Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
whdh.com
Worcester home gutted after evening fire on Blackstone River Road
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday. Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. “Wires started blowing...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
communityadvocate.com
Sunday alcohol sales at Westborough restaurants may head to Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – Restaurants may be able to sell alcohol two hours earlier on Sundays, pending a vote at Town Meeting this fall. The Select Board discussed the draft warrant for October’s Town Meeting during their Aug. 23 meeting. This is one of several articles that may be heading...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough seeks residents for fire station building committee
NORTHBOROUGH – The town is seeking residents to serve on an advisory committee charged with overseeing the design and construction of a new fire station. The Fire Station Building Committee will be made up of town officials – including a selectman, Financial Planning Committee member, Fire Chief David Parenti and an appointee of the fire department – and residents appointed by Town Administrator John Coderre.
WCVB
Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gets ready for Labor Day events
MARLBOROUGH – A patriotic parade, the tastes and sounds of Greece, a charity bed race, a concert on the common and even a walk along the beach will highlight the upcoming Labor Day Weekend in Marlborough. Greek Festival. The three-day Greek Festival will be held rain or shine at...
