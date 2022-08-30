ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Riedel Foundation awards $2,500 grant to restock Salvation Army food pantry in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The George H. Riedel Foundation recently awarded a $2,500 grant to stock the shelves of the food pantry at the Salvation Army of Hannibal. "We have seen a significant growth in the number of families needing our help with food this summer because of rising food, energy, and fuel costs," Salvation Army donor relations coordinator Chad Douglas said in a press release.
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau receives $200,000 in grants to help with photos, website and visitor profile

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive more than $200,000 from four grants from the Missouri Division of Tourism. The Convention and Visitors Bureau always applies for the annual Marketing Matching Grant. However, the bureau, like others around the state, also applied for multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.
Annual art history luncheon to highlight life of Elizabeth 'Grandma' Layton

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will present its ninth annual art history luncheon at noon on Fri., Sept. 9, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. The art history luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour while educating, enriching and engaging through focusing on a famous painter, painting or art period.
Curious crowd shows up to check out Illinois 57 plans

QUINCY — The conference room at Downtown Quincy's Atrium hotel was filled with charts, maps and big screens Thursday evening showing potential improvements for Illinois 57 between Broadway and I-172. The project, which has an overall price tag of about $75 million, appears to have been scaled down...
MRN THIS WEEK: Todd Pettit, Quincy Public Schools

The first-year superintendent talks about the start of the school year and already facing the challenge of finding a new insurance provider for the Quincy School District's more than 1,700 employees. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey's. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
Memorial Hospital welcomes four new members to Evergreen Center team

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions' Evergreen Center recently welcomed four new team members — Valerie Brown, Max Holmes, Ashley Haynes and Dr. Prema Sanne. Brown will be the program director, responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff and providing community education...
QPD Blotter for Sept. 2, 2022

David Rivera, 50, Quincy, for Deceptive Practice at 1400 Harrison on 8/31/22. NTA 130. Cody Wedding,27, Quincy, for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/28/22. NTA 126. Patrica Dietrich,30, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt at 6th Broadway on 9/2/22. PTC 128. Katrina Bigley,38, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt...
Kohl Wholesale awards $500 scholarships to seven students

QUINCY — Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded seven $500 scholarships to students through. its "Kohl Kares" scholarship program. Brianna and Abigail Barnes, daughters of Kohl employee Brian Barnes;. Clayton and Carly Meyer, son and daughter of Kohl employee Curt Meyer;. Madelynn and Caleb Schinderling, daughter and...
MRN THIS WEEK: Doug Palmer, Culver-Stockton College

The president of Culver-Stockton College talks about his first two years on the hill and running a small college in a small town. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey's. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae'Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe's charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
HANNIBAL, MO

