Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
Wbaltv.com

Milford Mill shooting under investigation Friday night

MILFORD MILL, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a report of a gunshot wound Friday night in Milford Mill. County police said officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to the area of Washington Avenue at Liberty Road in Milford Mill. Preliminary information from police indicates officers were called...
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old security guard killed in northeast Baltimore shooting was an aspiring artist, athlete

Friends are mourning a 19-year-old security guard who was killed while working at an apartment complex near Morgan State University. Friends are remembering Julian "Ju Ju" Frew, who recently graduated from Green Street Academy, a Baltimore charter school, as a good, fun person who was an aspiring artist and athlete. He played on the school's varsity football team.
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
WOLB 1010AM

Report: Student Fatally Shot Outside Of Mervo High School

  Baltimore Police are investigating after a student was fatally shot Friday afternoon outside of Mervo High School. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the unfortunate incident took place around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal. According to reports, students were leaving when the victim was confronted by the suspect, a student from a different school. At some […] The post Report: Student Fatally Shot Outside Of Mervo High School appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com

Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
Nottingham MD

Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
