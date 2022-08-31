BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO