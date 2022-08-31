Read full article on original website
GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS
SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
Teen shot during fight with Ga. deputy, GBI says
SPARTA, Ga. — A teenager is recovering from injuries he sustained after being shot by Hancock County deputy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI says that Hancock County deputies were called to a stolen car being found on Shoals Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD:...
FBI helps catch suspects in East Macon armed robbery that left clerk injured
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in custody for an armed robbery at a Jeffersonville Rd. convenience store. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and 37-year-old Latosha Laquita Blash. They were taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals...
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
Driver arrested on drug charges after delivery truck crash
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found stuck in a ditch with a bookbag holding methamphetamine. Deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. to a wreck at the intersection of Highway 11 and Greene Settlement. Once at the scene, deputies found a delivery truck in a ditch blocking the train tracks. Investigators say they found a syringe on the ground and a bookbag nearby containing an undisclosed amount of meth and more syringes.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
62-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi Vehicle Crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
A fatal multi vehicle collision killed a woman in Bibb County. The accident is said to have occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Trial set to start for 1989 Warner Robins double murder
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A homicide that went cold for decades in Houston County is finally going to trial this month. James Milton Happoldt is already serving a life sentence at Coffee Correctional Facility for killing his ex-wife in Monroe County in March 1994. Now in his late 60s,...
Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
17-year-old shot by Georgia deputy during stolen vehicle call
The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Hancock County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a 17-year-old from Sparta. According...
Man wanted for using fake ID, stolen card to buy motorcycle from Capitol Cycle
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the man pictured in this story bought a motorcycle from Capitol Cycle in Macon. But deputies say that he used a fake identification card and a stolen credit card to make the...
Man arrested early Thursday for attempting to steal catalytic converters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest was made early Thursday morning after a call came in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in response to loud sawing noises heard near the Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Poplar Street. The BCSO says 34-year-old Trent...
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county. The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides. The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit...
Georgia mom stabbed to death while 2-year-old son was in bedroom
MACON, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Georgia mother to death while her toddler was inside the room. Brittany Wright, 27, died Monday at her Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Officials confirmed in a release 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka...
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident
UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
