MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO