GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS

SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
FBI helps catch suspects in East Macon armed robbery that left clerk injured

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in custody for an armed robbery at a Jeffersonville Rd. convenience store. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and 37-year-old Latosha Laquita Blash. They were taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals...
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
Driver arrested on drug charges after delivery truck crash

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found stuck in a ditch with a bookbag holding methamphetamine. Deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. to a wreck at the intersection of Highway 11 and Greene Settlement. Once at the scene, deputies found a delivery truck in a ditch blocking the train tracks. Investigators say they found a syringe on the ground and a bookbag nearby containing an undisclosed amount of meth and more syringes.
Trial set to start for 1989 Warner Robins double murder

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A homicide that went cold for decades in Houston County is finally going to trial this month. James Milton Happoldt is already serving a life sentence at Coffee Correctional Facility for killing his ex-wife in Monroe County in March 1994. Now in his late 60s,...
Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident

UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
