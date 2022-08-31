ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWkyx_0hcV50KM00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers need community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested.

Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus.

On Aug. 1, 2021, Jones’ body was found by police near a wrecked vehicle just before 10:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police fatally shoot unarmed man during arrest attempt

The cause of Jones’s death has yet to be determined as police investigated this as a homicide.

Berry was identified as the suspect on Sep. 24, 2021, and has an arrest warrant for the murder of Jones. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9JHn_0hcV50KM00
Brandonlee Berry (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Berry

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Funeral date set for man shot by Columbus police

Marlan Gary Funeral Home's Chapel of Peace, located at 2500 Cleveland Ave., has scheduled visitation for Lewis at 1 p.m., and the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 10. The funeral home asked for prayers for Lewis' family as they prepare his obituary.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family of Columbus man fatally shot by officer demands justice during protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of Donovan Lewis shared passionate cries outside of the Columbus Police Headquarters Friday night at a demonstration, demanding justice for his death. “He was crazy silly, crazy happy. He just loved everybody, he loved life,” said Lewis’ mother, Rebbeca Duran through tears.
NBC4 Columbus

$250K bond set for 21-year-old charged in May homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man made his first appearance in court Friday after being accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. After being arrested on Thursday, Paul Harris III, 21, was in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where a $250,000 bond was set during his arraignment, according to court documents. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Charles Jones#Violent Crime#Photo Central#Berry Anyone#Nexstar Media Inc
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
yourbigsky.com

Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction

Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police searching for missing 4-year-old from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon. Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m. Mutivito is described as 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy