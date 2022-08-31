ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DC News Now

Moore crushes Cox in Maryland gubernatorial campaign fundraising

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, is going into the fall campaign against Republican Dan Cox with a significant fundraising edge after having raised $1.8 million to his opponent’s $195,000, campaign records show. This leaves the best-selling author and military veteran Moore, who would become the first Black […]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Wes Moore announces Oct. 12 debate with Republican opponent, Dan Cox

On Wednesday, Wes Moore's campaign announced that he would be joining Dan Cox for a debate on Oct. 12. The debate will be hosted by Maryland Public Television and comes as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Moore said he is looking forward to debating with his Republican opponent, according to a press release from the Moore campaign.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Financial reports show wide difference between Moore and Cox

The race for governor in Maryland is no contest when it comes to raising money. Campaign finance reports filed on Monday show Democratic candidate Wes Moore is far outraising his Republican opponent Dan Cox and has much more in the bank to spend between now and Election Day. The reports...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
CATONSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

A few Capitol stones will remain in DC’s Rock Creek Park

They’ve been a landmark in Rock Creek Park for nearly 50 years, but now the Capitol stones are set to be moved to a new storage facility at Fort Meade in Maryland, save a few. According to a news release from D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the not-so-secret destination...
TRAVEL
WTOP

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
Nottingham MD

State of Maryland announces over $8 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofitts

REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management this week announced awards totaling more than $8.7 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofit organizations around the state. The awards are funded by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). “This...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX43.com

An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

SoulCycle becoming GhostCycle – Only Two Remain in D.C.

Thanks to Mike for sending: “SoulCycle at 601 Massachusetts Ave NW has peddled on! I’m sure the members knew, but I was surprised to see the empty storefront today. Curious to see what goes in next with the relocated Sweetgreen opening up next door soon.”. 601 Massachusetts Ave,...
BICYCLES

