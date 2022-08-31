Read full article on original website
14news.com
Mother arrested for impaired driving with children in car, police say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
963xke.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
WANE-TV
Police: Stabbing victim dies; suspect now facing murder charge
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of stabbing another man more than 30 times in Decatur last week, leaving his victim gravely injured. Now, a man who tried to escape police before being arrested in Ohio is facing a murder charge. The Adams County Prosecutor’s office has upgraded...
WANE-TV
Teen who gunned down woman when he was 15 handed 80 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne apartment complex when he was 15 years old. Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life. Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years...
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist tossed after speeding into turn: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt when police said he took a turn too quickly and laid his bike down on an Adams County roadway Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East, just northeast of Decatur.
WANE-TV
Court docs: man charged with stealing milk jug full of change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man potentially faces two to 12 years in prison after breaking into a home and stealing a milk jug full of loose change with an estimated value between $50 and $100. On Aug. 12, police received a report from a friend...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WOWO News
Man arrested after holding woman, child inside home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after he held a woman and child in a bedroom during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court near Washington Center Road on the city’s northwest side at 7:19 a.m. Police say someone called dispatch that her friend sent her a video and told her that she was locked in her bedroom along with her child and that the door was barricaded.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
WANE-TV
Courts: Local man gets 10 years for dealing methamphetamine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who dealt methamphetamine to a criminal informant working with law enforcement received just over 10 years in prison at his sentencing this week, according to U.S. District Court records. Starsky Guin previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man in critical condition after crashing into tree
ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Franklin woman victim in Wednesday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The coroner’s office says 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, was the driver of...
wtvbam.com
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
95.3 MNC
