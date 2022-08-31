Buckeyes flashback: Every game against Notre Dame, dating to 1935

But how many times have they played against each other? Has Ohio State been dominant in the previous encounters? Let’s take a look back at the previous matchups between Ohio State and Notre Dame:
Jan. 1, 2016
Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28 (Fiesta Bowl; Glendale, Arizona)
In 2015, the national champion Buckeyes spent all of September and October at No. 1 before a loss to Michigan State ended their dreams of a repeat. Instead of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State got a New Year’s Day meeting with Notre Dame.
OSU linebacker A.J. Hawk earned the defensive MVP after sacking twice his future brother-in-law, Dublin native Brady Quinn. Hawk’s then-girlfriend, Laura, wore a split jersey to the game with her brother and future husband’s numbers.
Sept. 28, 1996
Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16 (South Bend, Indiana)
The last regular season game between OSU and Notre Dame was 26 years ago in front of 59,000 fans.
After a touchdown for each team early in the first quarter, the Buckeyes grabbed a lead they would never let go of after a Stanley Jackson pass to Matt Calhoun from 2 yards.
Ohio State continued extending its lead throughout as Jackson finished with two touchdown passes and running back Pepe Pearson ran for 179 yards and two TDs.
The Buckeyes went 11-1, with the loss coming to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, a common theme under coach John Cooper. They followed the loss with a Rose Bowl victory over Arizona State.
Sept. 30, 1995
Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26 (Ohio Stadium)
1995 was the most recent Ohio State-Notre Dame match at Ohio Stadium, with 95,000 fans watching the first game between the two in 59 years.
Cooper’s Buckeyes could not be stopped by coach Lou Holtz’s Irish defense. Quarterback Bobby Hoying threw four touchdown passes and running back Eddie George scored two TDs of his own on his way to the Heisman Trophy.
After an 11-0 start, Ohio State ended the season with losses to Michigan and in the Citrus Bowl to Tennessee.
Oct. 31, 1936
Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2 (South Bend, Indiana)
On Halloween , the Buckeyes (2-2) played Notre Dame during a torrential downpour.
The Buckeyes’ only points came on a safety as the offense struggled to move in the rain. After three straight wins against Chicago, Illinois, and Michigan, the Buckeyes finished 5-3 under coach Francis Schmidt.
Nov. 2, 1935
Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13 (Ohio Stadium)
Eighty-seven years ago, OSU played the Irish in a game dubbed the “Game of the Century” between two undefeated juggernauts.
Ohio State led 13-0 entering the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame roared back with three touchdowns, including a winning pass from Cincinnati-native Bill Shakespeare to Wayne Millner with 32 seconds left.
1935’s OSU-Notre Dame classic was among the biggest sporting events of that year in the United States. Others included Babe Ruth’s retirement, Detroit’s Lions and Tigers winning titles, Jay Berwanger being awarded the first Heisman Trophy, and “Cinderella Man” James J. Braddock claiming boxing’s heavyweight title.
