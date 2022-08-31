ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes flashback: Every game against Notre Dame, dating to 1935

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium between Ohio State and Notre Dame is over a quarter-century in the making.

For the first time since the mid-1990s, Columbus will be the site for a match between two of the Midwest’s premiere college football programs, which have won over 1,800 games combined.

But how many times have they played against each other? Has Ohio State been dominant in the previous encounters? Let’s take a look back at the previous matchups between Ohio State and Notre Dame:

Jan. 1, 2016

Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28 (Fiesta Bowl; Glendale, Arizona)

In 2015, the national champion Buckeyes spent all of September and October at No. 1 before a loss to Michigan State ended their dreams of a repeat. Instead of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State got a New Year’s Day meeting with Notre Dame.

OSU dominated as Ezekiel Elliott closed out his career with 149 yards and four touchdowns in a 16-point victory over the Fighting Irish.

That win capped a 12-1 season for the Buckeyes before 12 players went on to be drafted by NFL teams, including Elliott, defensive end Joey Bosa and receiver Michael Thomas.

    GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles with the football during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44-28 in the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the football after a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the football during the second half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown past cornerback Nick Watkins #21 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jan. 2, 2006

Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20 (Fiesta Bowl; Tempe, Arizona)

A decade earlier, the Buckeyes played Notre Dame after a 9-2 season that included losses to Vince Young’s Texas Longhorns and to Penn State.

The Buckeyes led 21-7 at halftime after three touchdown plays of at least 50 yards that included a catch-and-run by Ted Ginn Jr. and an 85-yard pass from Troy Smith to Santonio Holmes.

The Irish weren’t able to muster enough of a response, and the Buckeyes capped things with a 60-yard Antonio Pittman touchdown run.

OSU linebacker A.J. Hawk earned the defensive MVP after sacking twice his future brother-in-law, Dublin native Brady Quinn. Hawk’s then-girlfriend, Laura, wore a split jersey to the game with her brother and future husband’s numbers.

    TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 02: Wire receiver/kick returner Ted Ginn Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to break a tackle by Marcus Freeman #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 34-20. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
    TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 02: Linebacker A.J. Hawks #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds his defensive player of the game award as his teammates cheer after the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 34-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
    TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Troy Smith #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is grabbed as he tries to run by Derek Landri #66 and Trevor Laws #98 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
    TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 02: Running back Darius Walker #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs as linebakcer A.J. Hawk #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs him in the first quarter of the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
    TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 2: Lauren Quinn, the sister of Notre Dame Fight Irish quarterback Brady Quinn and the girlfriend of Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker A.J. Hawk wears a jersey representing both teams before the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Sept. 28, 1996

Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16 (South Bend, Indiana)

The last regular season game between OSU and Notre Dame was 26 years ago in front of 59,000 fans.

After a touchdown for each team early in the first quarter, the Buckeyes grabbed a lead they would never let go of after a Stanley Jackson pass to Matt Calhoun from 2 yards.

Ohio State continued extending its lead throughout as Jackson finished with two touchdown passes and running back Pepe Pearson ran for 179 yards and two TDs.

The Buckeyes went 11-1, with the loss coming to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, a common theme under coach John Cooper. They followed the loss with a Rose Bowl victory over Arizona State.

    28 Sep 1996: Running back Pepe Pearson #29 of the Ohio State Buckeyes keeps his eyes focused up field as he makes a cut through a hole in the offensive line as pursuing defenders from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look on during a carry in the first hal
    (NBC4)
    (NBC4)
    27 Sep 1996: Quarterback Ron Pwolus #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks up field as he scrambles with the football attempting to elude pursuing defenders from the Ohio State Buckeyes during a play in the Irish’s 29-16 loss to the Buckeyes at Notre D

Sept. 30, 1995

Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26 (Ohio Stadium)

1995 was the most recent Ohio State-Notre Dame match at Ohio Stadium, with 95,000 fans watching the first game between the two in 59 years.

Cooper’s Buckeyes could not be stopped by coach Lou Holtz’s Irish defense. Quarterback Bobby Hoying threw four touchdown passes and running back Eddie George scored two TDs of his own on his way to the Heisman Trophy.

After an 11-0 start, Ohio State ended the season with losses to Michigan and in the Citrus Bowl to Tennessee.

    30 Sep 1995: Head coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stands with Head coach John Cooper of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 45-26. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport
    30 Sep 1995: Quarterback Bobby Hoying of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands off the ball during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 45-26. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport
    30 Sep 1995: NOTRE DAME QUARTERBACK RON POWLUS TRIES TO ESCAPE OHIO STATE NOSEGUARD LUKE FICKELL DURING THE FIGHTING IRISH 45-26 LOSS TO THE BUCKEYES AT OHIO STADIUM IN COLUMBUS, OHIO.
    30 Sep 1995: Terry Glenn of the Ohio State Buckeyes stands over Shawn Wooden of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game, 45-26. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Oct. 31, 1936

Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2 (South Bend, Indiana)

On Halloween , the Buckeyes (2-2) played Notre Dame during a torrential downpour.

The Buckeyes’ only points came on a safety as the offense struggled to move in the rain. After three straight wins against Chicago, Illinois, and Michigan, the Buckeyes finished 5-3 under coach Francis Schmidt.

Nov. 2, 1935

Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13 (Ohio Stadium)

Eighty-seven years ago, OSU played the Irish in a game dubbed the “Game of the Century” between two undefeated juggernauts.

81,000 watched at the Horseshoe with tickets being purchased for as high as $50, which is about $1,081 adjusted for inflation .

Ohio State led 13-0 entering the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame roared back with three touchdowns, including a winning pass from Cincinnati-native Bill Shakespeare to Wayne Millner with 32 seconds left.

1935’s OSU-Notre Dame classic was among the biggest sporting events of that year in the United States. Others included Babe Ruth’s retirement, Detroit’s Lions and Tigers winning titles, Jay Berwanger being awarded the first Heisman Trophy, and “Cinderella Man” James J. Braddock claiming boxing’s heavyweight title.

Here’s an example of the spirit that enabled Notre Dame to overcome a 13-point lead in the final quarter of the game with Ohio State on Nov. 3, 1935 at Columbus, to score a startling 18-13 victory. Determined to block an Ohio Kick, this unidentified Notre Dame Lineman game through fast and drove the heads of blocker. he didn’t block it —but this daring attempt shows the “Fighting Irish” were playing. (AP Photo)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

