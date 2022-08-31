Read full article on original website
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting Fundraiser
True North Trinktisch Table Lager
Fire hits building on Blackstone River Road in Worcester; no injuries reported
WORCESTER - A multi-unit building on Blackstone River Road was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire, reported about 6:30 p.m., went to three alarms, with heavy smoke filling the sky above the neighborhood. Worcester fire officials told 7News that they...
communityadvocate.com
Streetcars of desire in Hudson
HUDSON – Let’s take a break from today’s rush hour world and look back to a simpler time when Hudson had three independent streetcar lines. The Boston & Worcester began operating in 1895, running from Hudson to Marlborough, Southborough and White’s Corner, with city connections. In April of 1900, the Worcester Consolidated began their Hudson, Berlin, Clinton run, connecting to Worcester. Finally, in early 1902 the Concord, Maynard and Hudson line began service, terminating at the rotary in downtown Concord.
Man struck by train in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
Woman With A 'Big Heart' ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash In Sturbridge
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Massachusetts as Debra Lavallee of Brimfield. Lavallee was killed in a crash that happened in the area of 709 Main Street in Sturbridge around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to Sturbridge Police.
thelocalne.ws
Two injured, one seriously, in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been hospitalized with “serious potentially life threatening injuries” after a two-car collission Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 97 at Perkins Row, the fire department said in an update. Incident commander fire Lt. John Boyle...
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
WMUR.com
Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
Minor struck by car on Mill Street in Worcester, police confirm
A minor was struck by a car on Mill Street in Worcester Tuesday, police confirmed to MassLive. The crash took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The minor, a boy, was transported to a local hospital following the crash. His condition is unknown, the Worcester Police Department said. It’s unclear if...
U-Haul truck roof ripped off in Brighton "Storrowing"
BOSTON - Despite multiple "Don't get #Storrowed" warnings from the state ahead of Boston's move-in week, that's exactly what happened to some unfortunate movers on Thursday.This "Storrowing" actually happened on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, ripping the roof right off of a too-tall U-Haul truck. The eastbound side of the road was temporarily closed so authorities could inspect the bridge.No damage was found and all lanes were reopened shortly after. Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.
62-year-old Debra Lavallee of Brimfield identified as victim killed in Sturbridge crash
Officials have identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Sturbridge on Friday, Aug. 26. Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, was identified as the victim killed in the crash near 709 Main St., the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. Sturbridge first responders received a report of a...
State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
Two cars caught on camera not stopping for school bus in Westfield
Many parents in a local community are outraged after witnessing numerous cars not stopping for a school bus, one incident on Tuesday caught on camera and sent to 22News by a viewer.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union
UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
WCVB
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
Man charged with arson of Walgreens on Sumner Ave in Springfield
A Springfield man is being charged with arson after a fire caused damage to pharmacy medication at Walgreens on Monday.
City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
