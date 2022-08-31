ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Streetcars of desire in Hudson

HUDSON – Let’s take a break from today’s rush hour world and look back to a simpler time when Hudson had three independent streetcar lines. The Boston & Worcester began operating in 1895, running from Hudson to Marlborough, Southborough and White’s Corner, with city connections. In April of 1900, the Worcester Consolidated began their Hudson, Berlin, Clinton run, connecting to Worcester. Finally, in early 1902 the Concord, Maynard and Hudson line began service, terminating at the rotary in downtown Concord.
HUDSON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shrewsbury, MA
Traffic
Worcester, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Worcester, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
thelocalne.ws

Two injured, one seriously, in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been hospitalized with “serious potentially life threatening injuries” after a two-car collission Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 97 at Perkins Row, the fire department said in an update. Incident commander fire Lt. John Boyle...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt#Traffic Accident
CBS Boston

U-Haul truck roof ripped off in Brighton "Storrowing"

BOSTON - Despite multiple "Don't get #Storrowed" warnings from the state ahead of Boston's move-in week, that's exactly what happened to some unfortunate movers on Thursday.This "Storrowing" actually happened on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, ripping the roof right off of a too-tall U-Haul truck. The eastbound side of the road was temporarily closed so authorities could inspect the bridge.No damage was found and all lanes were reopened shortly after. Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WTNH

State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
MERIDEN, CT
WCVB

Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy