Gallery: A look back at Princess Diana’s most iconic moments

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

( KRON ) – Today marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales. In remembrance, KRON4 has assembled a gallery of her most iconic moments:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqVHV_0hcV45hm00
FILE – Britain’s Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, are shown on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRAw8_0hcV45hm00
FILE – The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London on Sept. 16, 1984 with their new baby son, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. (AP Photo, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyDK4_0hcV45hm00
FILE – In this Nov. 9, 1985 photo provided by the Ronald Reagan Library, actor John Travolta dances with Princess Diana at a White House dinner in Washington. Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36, could she? (AP Photo/Ronald Reagan Library, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tllo_0hcV45hm00
FILE – Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a black pleated chiffon dress, with floating side panel, by Christina Stamboulian, during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1996. Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36, could she? (AP Photo, PA, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgTrL_0hcV45hm00
FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv8D3_0hcV45hm00
FILE – Princess Diana makes her entrance at the awards gala of the Council of Fashion Designers of America at New York’s Lincoln Center, Jan. 30, 1995. (AP Photo/Clark Jones, file)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbYMy_0hcV45hm00
FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, March 5, 1993, Britain’s Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Barbara Walton, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCy2S_0hcV45hm00
FILE – In this June 18, 1997 file photo, Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPCFz_0hcV45hm00
FILE – South African President Nelson Mandela, left, escorts Diana, Princess of Wales, during a courtesy visit to Mandela while visiting her brother, Earl Spencer, in Cape Town on March 17, 1997. Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36, could she? (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCPfE_0hcV45hm00
FILE – Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing protective gear on Wednesday Jan. 15, 1997 during a briefing by the British land-mine sweeping organisation Halo Trust in Huambo, central Angola, one of the most densely mined areas in the country. (AP Photo/Giovanni Diffidenti, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G4Y6_0hcV45hm00
FILE – In this April 24, 1991 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZTTs_0hcV45hm00
** FILE ** British pop-star Elton John, centre, weeps as Diana, Princess of Wales, left, sits beside him during the memorial mass for murdered Gianni Versace, in Milan, in this July 22, 1997 file photo. Friday Aug. 31, 2007 marks the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo / Luca Bruno)

