Gallery: A look back at Princess Diana’s most iconic moments

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a triple homicide Friday night in West Oakland. Three people were killed in the incident, two with gunshot wounds and another who was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle. The killings happened just after 7:15 p.m. […]
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to burglarize a home in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release on Wednesday. Officers received a call around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday from residents who said they could hear someone walking on their roof and believed someone was trying to break […]
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — “Rainbow fentanyl” was recovered at a traffic stop Tuesday night in Berkeley, police announced on Friday in a Nixle alert. Police conducted the traffic stop near San Pablo Avenue and Stanford Avenue where officers did a search and found a large amount of illegal drugs. The traffic stop happened on Aug. […]
Millions of Californians are eagerly waiting for their “inflation relief” payments, aka Middle Class Tax Refund, as the October disbursement dates quickly approach. Despite regular coverage about who will get payments, when they will go out and how much each person can expect to receive, many people are still looking to have those questions answered. Fear not, […]
(KRON) – Driving around with a dirty car is considered a badge of honor during the drought. Now, there is a way to have a clean, shiny car and save water. A car wash with no water seems too good to be true. But that is what “no H20” claims to do – for $50. […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery and attempted rape that happened Sunday morning. On Friday, the department released a photo of the suspect who is still at large. The suspect has not been identified by police, but he is described to be a […]
(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said. Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $25,000 reward will be given for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for an Oct. 2021 homicide, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. SFPD are looking for who is responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. KRON On […]
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat. The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according […]
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly $4 million worth of cannabis was seized from eight Antioch homes when authorities served search warrants on Wednesday, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed to KRON4. In total, 447.65 pounds of cannabis and 5,251 cannabis plants were taken. The marijuana was being grown indoors without a license, the […]
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday […]
