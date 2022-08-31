ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Knights’ Field Hockey Squad Looking to Return to its Winning Ways

Wins and losses typically tell the story of how well a team performs in a given season, but for the athletes on the Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) co-op field hockey team, last year’s record is just a bunch of numbers that they’re leaving in the past. This year, longtime Head Coach Janet Dickey is looking to build the Knights’ field hockey program back up into a contender at both the Shoreline Conference and state levels.
OLD LYME, CT
College Football News

UConn vs Central Connecticut Prediction, Game Preview

UConn vs Central Connecticut prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: UConn (0-1), Central Connecticut (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

Kenney Bids a Fond Farewell to Branford Rec, Joins East Haven Rec

After 20 years of building relationships and helping to better the lives of Branford citizens through her work with Branford Recreation Department, Andrea Kenney has left her post as recreation program coordinator – but she hasn’t gone far. On Aug. 29, Andrea began her first day on the...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Branford 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sun. Sept. 11

As we look back to the events of September 11, 2001, we remember the bravery, courage, and sacrifices made that day and the days that have followed. The Town of Branford will be hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor those we lost and the lives that have been forever changed; Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Branford Fire Department Headquarters, 45 North Main St.
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, CT
City
Branford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
East Haven, CT
Branford, CT
Sports
East Haven, CT
Sports
zip06.com

A Final ‘Welcome’

Branford Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez greeted families outside of Mary Tisko School at students returned for the first day of school on Sept. 1. Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the school year after 13 years in his post.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Yale Daily News

Accepted to Yale? Prepare for the Rejections

Last year, I had a crush on a girl. We got lunch every week, and one day, towards the end of the meal, I asked her, “Hey, do you wanna go on a date some time?” She replied, “Oh, I really like you as a friend, but no thanks.” And you know what? That might be my proudest achievement from first year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up

Hamden’s new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a ​“new normal” boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Coaching#The Volleyball Court#Eha
Fast Casual

Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
COLCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
zip06.com

Grace Marx Colonial Dinner Fundraiser in North Branford

The Totoket Historical Society will host its annual Grace Marx Colonial Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9 in two ways this year. Diners may eat in the historic Reynolds-Beers House at the 1 p.m. seating, or dinner can be delivered to patron’s car in the Reynolds-Beers House parking lot from 4 p.m. through 5:45 p.m.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 1, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes continue to be prevalent. The false albacore reports have been mostly quiet from South County and non-existent in the sound. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here. Offshore anglers are still reporting an excellent yellowfin bite south of Block Island, with some boats reporting as many as 30 fish in a day!
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Wage Loss Rift Leads to State Investigation of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef

Staff complaints of non-payment by the owner of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef Restaurant & Catering are under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor Division (CTDOL) of Wage and Workplace Standards. In response to a request for information from Zip06/The Sound, CTDOL Communications Director Juliet Manalan said on Sept....
BRANFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fleeing Retaliation in Colchester Schools, Student Faces Legal Hardball

COLCHESTER — The father of a Bacon Academy student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against several members of the Colchester football team said that his daughter has nowhere to attend school this fall. Brian Hurlock, the father, released emails from interim Superintendent Timothy McDowell that show the district...
COLCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy