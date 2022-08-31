Read full article on original website
Knights’ Field Hockey Squad Looking to Return to its Winning Ways
Wins and losses typically tell the story of how well a team performs in a given season, but for the athletes on the Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) co-op field hockey team, last year’s record is just a bunch of numbers that they’re leaving in the past. This year, longtime Head Coach Janet Dickey is looking to build the Knights’ field hockey program back up into a contender at both the Shoreline Conference and state levels.
UConn vs Central Connecticut Prediction, Game Preview
UConn vs Central Connecticut prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: UConn (0-1), Central Connecticut (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Kenney Bids a Fond Farewell to Branford Rec, Joins East Haven Rec
After 20 years of building relationships and helping to better the lives of Branford citizens through her work with Branford Recreation Department, Andrea Kenney has left her post as recreation program coordinator – but she hasn’t gone far. On Aug. 29, Andrea began her first day on the...
Branford 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sun. Sept. 11
As we look back to the events of September 11, 2001, we remember the bravery, courage, and sacrifices made that day and the days that have followed. The Town of Branford will be hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor those we lost and the lives that have been forever changed; Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Branford Fire Department Headquarters, 45 North Main St.
A Final ‘Welcome’
Branford Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez greeted families outside of Mary Tisko School at students returned for the first day of school on Sept. 1. Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the school year after 13 years in his post.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Accepted to Yale? Prepare for the Rejections
Last year, I had a crush on a girl. We got lunch every week, and one day, towards the end of the meal, I asked her, “Hey, do you wanna go on a date some time?” She replied, “Oh, I really like you as a friend, but no thanks.” And you know what? That might be my proudest achievement from first year.
On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up
Hamden’s new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a “new normal” boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Yale's new police chief has message for campus community and all of New Haven
Anthony Campbell was sworn in last month as Yale University's new police chief. For Campbell, it's a job informed by experiences as both a student at Yale — Campbell graduated from the university in 1995 — and as the former chief of the New Haven Police Department. Campbell...
Grace Marx Colonial Dinner Fundraiser in North Branford
The Totoket Historical Society will host its annual Grace Marx Colonial Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9 in two ways this year. Diners may eat in the historic Reynolds-Beers House at the 1 p.m. seating, or dinner can be delivered to patron’s car in the Reynolds-Beers House parking lot from 4 p.m. through 5:45 p.m.
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 1, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes continue to be prevalent. The false albacore reports have been mostly quiet from South County and non-existent in the sound. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here. Offshore anglers are still reporting an excellent yellowfin bite south of Block Island, with some boats reporting as many as 30 fish in a day!
Wage Loss Rift Leads to State Investigation of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef
Staff complaints of non-payment by the owner of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef Restaurant & Catering are under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor Division (CTDOL) of Wage and Workplace Standards. In response to a request for information from Zip06/The Sound, CTDOL Communications Director Juliet Manalan said on Sept....
Fleeing Retaliation in Colchester Schools, Student Faces Legal Hardball
COLCHESTER — The father of a Bacon Academy student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against several members of the Colchester football team said that his daughter has nowhere to attend school this fall. Brian Hurlock, the father, released emails from interim Superintendent Timothy McDowell that show the district...
