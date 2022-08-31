Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife
Bend police released new details late Tuesday afternoon on Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, including that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunman and that a heroic store employee went after the shooter with a produce knife to stop him, and was then shot and killed. The post Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend PD Details Grocery Worker's Heroism
BEND, OR -- Bend Police are releasing more details about the heroism displayed by several people during Sunday's shooting at The Forum Shopping Center and inside the Safeway:. An investigation shows the suspect fired into his own vehicle, a 1997 Ford F-250, in the parking lot of the Fox Hollow apartments before walking into the parking lot of The Forum.
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbnd.com
One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing
BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ GoFundMe accounts for Bend Safeway victims cross $150,000 combined
Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals. As of 11:00 a.m., the GoFundMe for Donald...
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Safeway shooting suspect was martial arts student who didn’t stand out
He was young, angry and heavily armed. The man who police say killed a worker and customer at Safeway on Bend’s eastside Sunday was just 20 years old. Even while he was a Mountain View High School student, the man identified by police as the shooter was studying martial arts.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No cause identified in Redmond fire; be prepared is the bigger lesson
A fire that raced through 10-acres of fields west of Redmond yesterday is extinguished and residents who were forced to evacuate are back in their homes. Now comes the investigation phase into what caused the fire and there’s no clear answer. The fire was reported about 3 pm Wednesday.
Another shooting? Nothing will change
Second AR-15 incident in a month in Central Oregon - it's impossible to feel safe in busy public places anymoreSunday presented yet another tragic, sickening welcome to the new world moment. As happens nearly every day in the USA, we had a mass shooting in the national news. This time, from right here in Central Oregon, Bend. Stop me if you've heard it before: a young white male, about 20, just out of school, where he was reportedly bullied, goes on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle. Innocent people are dead. The Bend tragedy occurred just about a...
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Discussion of Oregon Measure 114 increases after Bend Safeway shooting
Measure 114 — a citizen-initiated proposal aims to change how one can buy a gun — will be on the ballot this November. If it’s passed by voters, changes would include:. Banning ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. Require people to apply for a permit...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ All evacuations dropped following grassland fire near Redmond
All evacuations were dropped late Thursday morning nearly 24 hours after an estimated 10-acre grassland fire southwest of Redmond. At one point, several residences were under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The fire that started around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday was attacked aggressively and forward progress was stopped,...
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up appeared first on KTVZ.
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay
Jefferson County firefighters stopped the spread of three small wildfires along Highway 26 northwest of Madras Tuesday evening, protecting a threatened structure but unable to stop the flames from destroying a fence and about five tons of harvested hay, an official said. The post Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay appeared first on KTVZ.
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0