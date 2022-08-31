ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project

This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino's location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.
GLENS FALLS, NY
City
Stillwater, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming road closures in Albany County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options

TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
TROY, NY

