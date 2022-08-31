Read full article on original website
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
Reconstruction of High Rock and Excelsior Ave
The city of Saratoga Springs will begin reconstruction of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection on Wednesday, September 7.
Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project
This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino's location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.
Upcoming road closures in Albany County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
Ballston Spa seeking input for downtown revamp
The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public engagement as a part of the grant application process.
New Brewery is Moving Into Downtown Pittsfield Spot Off North Street
There is a brewery that is literally in the process of making its way into the Berkshires. And its location couldn't be any more central to the region as it is moving into downtown Pittsfield on North Street. As someone living near the spot, with an affinity for craft beer,...
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
SLIDESHOW: Pictures from NEWS10’s backpack giveaway
NEWS10 distributed 1,250 backpacks in five Capital Region communities this week! We started the week in Schenectady, then headed to Menands. We went to Lansingburgh on Wednesday, Amsterdam on Thursday and finishing off the week in Milton.
Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
